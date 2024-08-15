Parties trying to foment trouble: CM Mamata on RG Kar hospital vandalism

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused opposition political parties of being behind the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

Banerjee said she does not hold the students or doctors responsible for their protests and instead, she accused certain political parties of attempting to incite trouble.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Police are looking into the matter. I don't have any complaints against the students or the agitating doctors. But there are certain political parties which are trying to foment trouble. If you go through the video, you will get to see what happened," she said.