Parties trying to foment trouble: CM Mamata on RG Kar hospital vandalism

Banerjee said she does not hold the students or doctors responsible for their protests and instead, she accused certain political parties of attempting to incite trouble

Around midnight, a group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the hospital. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 6:24 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused opposition political parties of being behind the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

Banerjee said she does not hold the students or doctors responsible for their protests and instead, she accused certain political parties of attempting to incite trouble.
 

"Police are looking into the matter. I don't have any complaints against the students or the agitating doctors. But there are certain political parties which are trying to foment trouble. If you go through the video, you will get to see what happened," she said.

Around midnight, a group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the hospital, vandalising the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9.


First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

