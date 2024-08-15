Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cong targets PM Modi for LoP Gandhi's seat in 5th row in I-Day event

The opposition party's attack came after sources involved in organising of the event said all seating arrangements were done "as per the table of precedence"

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed that Prime Minister Modi is a person with a "petty mindset". | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
The Congress on Thursday said that making Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi "sit in the fifth row" at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "pettiness" and lack of respect for democratic traditions.

The opposition party's attack came after sources involved in organising of the event said all seating arrangements were done "as per the table of precedence". They said it was decided this year that "Paris Olympics medal winners" would be honoured as special guests at the Independence Day celebrations.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed that Prime Minister Modi is a person with a "petty mindset" and he keeps giving proof of that himself.

"It is futile to expect big things from small-minded people. Narendra Modi certainly showed his frustration by making Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi sit in the fifth row during the Independence Day celebrations, but this does not make any difference to Rahul Gandhi and he will keep raising issues of the people as he has been doing," she said in a video statement on X.

"However, it shows that you and your government do not have any respect for democracy, democratic traditions and the Leader of Opposition," he said.

Shrinate said the rank of the Leader of the Opposition is that of a cabinet minister and the ministers of the government were sitting in the first row.

"Not only Rahul Gandhi was made to sit in the fifth row but Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's designated place was also in the fifth row," she said.

"A foolish statement has come from the defence ministry that 'this was done as we wanted to honour Olympians'. They should be honoured and so should Vinesh Phogat, but did Amit Shah, J P Nadda, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman, not want to honour them?" she said.

The Leader of the Opposition is important because he makes the government accountable and puts the government in the dock by raising people's issues, Shrinate said.

"So these people with a petty mindset do not care about democracy and democratic traditions," she alleged.

The truth is that Modi and his ministers feel uncomfortable with Gandhi as he asks questions of them, she claimed.

"Whether Rahul Gandhi sits in the fifth row or the fiftieth, he will remain a people's leader - but when will you people stop doing such dirty acts?" she said on X.

Congress leader Vivek Tankha said in a post on X, "Why is MOD acting so petty!! Rahul Gandhi, the LOP Lok Sabha seated on 4th row. LOP is higher than any Cabinet minister. He is next to Prime Minister in Lok Sabha. Rajnath Singh ji , u can't allow MOD to politicise national functions !! Not expected from you Rajnath ji."

Gandhi was seen sitting behind a few rows of seats, which were occupied by members of the Indian contingent that took part in the recently-held Paris Games.


First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

