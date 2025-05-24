Home / Politics / Pawar, Thackeray brands can't be wiped out from Maharashtra politics: Raj

Pawar, Thackeray brands can't be wiped out from Maharashtra politics: Raj

Raj Thackeray has said that efforts to erase Pawar and Thackeray names from Maharashtra politics will fail. He also hinted at unity with Uddhav, stressing Marathi pride over political differences

Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray (Photo: PTI)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has claimed that attempts have been made to "finish off" the Pawar and Thackeray names in politics. However, he added that such efforts will not succeed.
 
Speaking at an event hosted by a Marathi news portal in Pune, Raj discussed the long-standing influence of the Pawar and Thackeray families in both state and national politics.
 
Talking about his family's political and cultural contribution, Raj said: "As far as the Thackeray brand is concerned, my grandfather Prabhodankar Thackeray had the first major impact on Maharashtra. After him, it was Balasaheb Thackeray, followed by my father, Shrikant Thackeray, who made a mark in music. Later, both Uddhav and I made our impact."
 
He added that even though there are efforts to erase these legacies, it won't be easy. He further said that while political leaders may change, the influence of these family names will continue.

Reunion hopes with Uddhav?

 
Raj's remarks come as talks about a possible reconciliation between him and his cousin, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, are gaining momentum. The two have been politically apart for nearly 20 years. 

Maharashtra’s political scene has seen major changes in recent years. In 2022 and 2023, both Uddhav’s Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) experienced splits. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde now leads a large part of Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar took most of the NCP MLAs with him to join the ruling Mahayuti coalition.
 
In the 2024 Assembly elections, the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — made up of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) — performed poorly, winning only 46 out of 288 seats. MNS did not win any.

'Differences are small compared to Maharashtra's future'

 
Last month, both Raj and Uddhav hinted at the possibility of setting aside their past issues. In a podcast with actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Raj said that unity was important for the benefit of Marathi people.
 
"The disputes and fights between Uddhav and I are minor — Maharashtra is much bigger than all that. These differences are proving costly for the existence of Maharashtra and the Marathi people," Raj said. He added, "Coming together is not hard, it's a question of will. It's not about my want or selfishness. We have to consider the larger picture. All Marathi people from both political parties should come together and create one party."
 
Raj further said, "If Maharashtra wishes us to unite, let Maharashtra voice its wish. I do not allow my ego to come in the way of such things."
 
Reacting to Raj's comments, Uddhav Thackeray said he is open to reconciliation, but only if it aligns with Maharashtra’s interests. Speaking at a Bhartiya Kamgar Sena rally, he said: "I'm willing to forget petty squabbles. I urge all Marathi people to join forces in the cause of Maharashtra. But there is a rider — when we raised the point in Parliament that industries were being relocated to Gujarat, if we had joined hands then, we could have had a government serving Maharashtra."*
 
He further warned against compromising on regional interests: "If anyone moves against the interest of Maharashtra — I will neither tak
First Published: May 24 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

