PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold rallies in West Bengal in June

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda will address rallies in West Bengal next month, party state unit president Sukanta Majumdar said on Wednesday.

The rallies will be part of the countrywide mass outreach campaign on the BJP-led NDA government's completion of nine years in power at the Centre, he said.

"The PM, Union home minister and BJP national president will address one rally each, across north and south Bengal, in June. The dates and venues are yet to be fixed," Majumdar told reporters.

The Balurghat MP said the state unit of the BJP has decided to hold 1,000 big and small rallies across 1,000 mandals (local units) as part of the campaign.

"Of these 1,000 rallies, 294 will be held in June itself," he said.

Majumdar said other senior party leaders and ministers such as Sarbananda Sonowal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh and Sushil Modi will address rallies in various parts of the state.

"As panchayat polls are knocking at the doors, the rallies by senior party leaders will provide an impetus to our campaign," he said.

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

