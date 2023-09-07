Principal objective not going to be addressed in G20 summit: Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday said that with the absence of both President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit the principal challenge to restore the equilibrium of peace in the global order will not be addressed.

"...Unfortunately, this time both President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping have officially opted out of the G20 summit and they will be sending their representatives. It is also not clear at this point in time how many other heads of state would be attending," Manish Tewari said while speaking to ANI.

"So therefore, under those circumstances, the principal challenge to restore the equilibrium of peace in the global order, which has been disrupted by the unnecessary war in Ukraine where Russia bears responsibility and the transgressions across the Line of Actual Control, where China bears the responsibility, that principal objective is not going to be addressed at this forum...," he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be skipping the G20 Summit to be held in India this week. On Xi's behalf, Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the meeting.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.