Rajeev Chandrasekhar likely to become Kerala BJP president unopposed

BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is likely to become the state president of the saffron party, as he is the sole nominee for the post, party sources said.

A formal announcement will be made following the party's state council meeting on Monday.

BJP's central observer Prahlad Joshi is expected to officially declare his appointment on Monday, sources added.

On Sunday, Chandrasekhar filed two sets of nomination papers for the position at the BJP headquarters in the state capital.

Present on the occasion were state president K Surendran and senior BJP leaders Kummanam Rajasekharan, V Muraleedharan, PK Krishnadas, MT Ramesh, along with Union Ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurian.

At 60, Chandrasekhar brings two decades of political experience to the role. He has served as a Union Minister of State for the departments of Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti.

He served as Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka for three terms and as the BJP's national spokesperson. He is the vice-chairman of the NDA's Kerala unit.

A familiar face in Kerala, Chandrasekhar contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Thiruvananthapuram as the NDA candidate but lost to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor by 16,077 votes.

Born to Keralite parents in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Chandrasekhar has family roots in Thrissur.

His father-in-law is TPG Nambiar, the founder of the BPL Group.

The election is being held as incumbent state president K Surendran completes his five-year term.

Speculation had been rife that he might continue in the role, in view of the upcoming local body elections and the 2026 Assembly polls.

According to party sources, BJP state leaders Shobha Surendran and MT Ramesh were also considered strong contenders for the post. However, K Surendran, in a TV interview, said he had already informed the central leadership that he was not interested in continuing in the position.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Shobha Surendran welcomed the decision, stating that Chandrasekhar is well-equipped to lead the party effectively.

"The decision to appoint him was unanimous, and his leadership qualities will help take the party forward," she told reporters here.

Senior leader MT Ramesh echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that Chandrasekhar is no stranger to Kerala politics and expressing confidence in his leadership.

"He put up an impressive performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Thiruvananthapuram, coming close to victory, which reflects his strong support among the people," Ramesh said.

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi stated that Rajeev Chandrasekhar could serve as a "catalyst" in strengthening the party's organisational efforts.

"A strong team of Union Ministers and senior leaders will support him in fulfilling his responsibilities with unity," he told the reporters.