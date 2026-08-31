RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's religious harmony pitch: A paradigm shift?

The RSS chief said socio-religious organisations do desire to influence public policy and politics, but their work should begin with society, and decried politics having become a “game of self-interest”. In India, Bhagwat’s speech was criticised. Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the RSS chief’s language changes when the audience changes since in India it has for the last 100 years propagated the idea of a Hindu Rashtra. “The RSS will seemingly go to any length to mobilise funds from the Indian diaspora for its Vichar Parivaar that sows communal seeds in the society,” Kharge said. The Karnataka minister flagged the role of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS’s overseas wing) in diaspora mobilisation, and of the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), ‘a relatively new organisation that presents itself as an advocate for interfaith dialogue and an inclusive future with no apparent mention of its links to the RSS ecosystem, but has been founded by its members”. Former Union minister Kapil Sibal, currently an Independent Rajya Sabha MP, described Bhagwat’s speech as “double-speak when abroad”.