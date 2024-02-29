Home / Politics / Sandeshkhali incident: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh arrested from Bengal

He was arrested from a house in Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district where he was hiding, they said

People of the Sandeshkhali area have been staging violent protests demanding his arrest | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 8:09 AM IST
Absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning, police said.
 
He was arrested from a house in Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district where he was hiding, they said.
 

After the arrest, he was taken to the Basirhat court, they said.
 
He is at present in the court lockup, a police officer told PTI, adding that he will be produced before the court later in the day.
 
Sheikh has remained at large for more than 50 days since an Enforcement Directorate team that went to raid his house was attacked allegedly by a mob.
 
People of the Sandeshkhali area have been staging violent protests demanding his arrest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

