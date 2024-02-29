Sandeshkhali incident: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh arrested from Bengal

Absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal\u0026#39;s Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning, police said.\u0026nbsp;He was arrested from a house in Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district where he was hiding, they said.\u0026nbsp;After the arrest, he was taken to the Basirhat court, they said.\u0026nbsp;He is at present in the court lockup, a police officer told PTI, adding that he will be produced before the court later in the day.\u0026nbsp;Sheikh has remained at large for more than 50 days since an Enforcement Directorate team that went to raid his house was attacked allegedly by a mob.\u0026nbsp;People of the Sandeshkhali area have been staging violent protests demanding his arrest.(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)