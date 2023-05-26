Home / Politics / Seat-sharing formula will be same as that in 2019, says Shinde-led Sena

Seat-sharing formula will be same as that in 2019, says Shinde-led Sena

Sena spokesperson and state education minister Deepak Kesarkar too said elsewhere that his party hoped that the seat-sharing formula will remain unchanged

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Seat-sharing formula will be same as that in 2019, says Shinde-led Sena

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The seat-sharing arrangement between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party will be the same as that in 2019, senior Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar said on Friday.

The BJP, on the other hand, said no decision had been taken on the issue yet.

The Sena, which was then undivided, and the BJP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance.

Shiv Sena contested 22 seats (out of 48) last time and won 18, and BJP contested 26 and won 23. The arrangement will be the same this time. We have already started preparations (for the 2024 polls), Kirtikar told reporters here.

Of 18 Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena from Maharashtra, 13 owe allegiance to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and five belong to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Sena spokesperson and state education minister Deepak Kesarkar too said elsewhere that his party hoped that the seat-sharing formula will remain unchanged.

But BJP leader and culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar maintained that no formula has been worked out yet.

"No BJP leader has said that Eknath Shinde's demands will not be accepted. Shinde joined hands with the BJP to provide a government that works to protect the interests of people. His demands would be respected. BJP has high regard for the Shiv Sena led by Balasaheb Thackeray earlier and now by Eknath Shinde," he told reporters at the Raj Bhavan.

Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will sit together and take a decision on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections, the BJP leader added.

Also Read

Remark against Uddhav Thackeray: Court discharges minister Narayan Rane

Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022

Covid-19 pandemic, political drama rocked Mumbai civic body in 2022

Delhi services ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet Telangana CM on Saturday

No LS seat-sharing talks between BJP, CM Shinde-led Sena yet: Mungantiwar

Modi govt adopted rejected design for new Parliament building: JD(U) MLC

Oppn boycott: Jaishankar says there should be a limit to doing politics

Punjab CM to skip NITI Aayog meet amid AAP's ongoing tussle with Centre

Topics :MaharashtraLok SabhaBJP

First Published: May 26 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story