Home / Politics / Sena disqualification row: SC says Maha speaker cannot defeat its orders

Sena disqualification row: SC says Maha speaker cannot defeat its orders

A visibly irked CJI said decision on disqualification pleas has to be taken before next assembly elections or the whole process will become infructuous

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday came down hard on the Maharashtra assembly speaker for the delay in deciding the plea for disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs, saying the speaker cannot defeat the orders of the top court.

Somebody has to advise the Speaker that he cannot defeat the orders of the Supreme Court, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to apprise the court about the timeline for deciding the issue.

A visibly irked CJI said decision on disqualification pleas has to be taken before next assembly elections or the whole process will become infructuous.

The bench said if it is not satisfied with the timeline of the Speaker then it would direct that the decision be taken within two months.

The writ of this court has to run when there is a decision contrary to the Constitution of India, the bench said, indicating that it may hear the plea on Monday or Tuesday.

On September 18, the top court had directed the Maharashtra assembly speaker to spell out the timeline for adjudication of the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other MLAs.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

Notices issued to 40 MLAs of Shinde-led Sena, 14 of Uddhav camp: Speaker

SC notice should expedite process of disqualification of rebel MLAs: Sena

Excise policy: AAP protests near BJP headquarters against Sanjay's arrest

Not in the run for CM in Rajasthan, says BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat

Protests over party tickets in Rajasthan, BJP begins damage control

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

Topics :MaharashtraSupreme CourtShiv SenaMaharashtra Assembly

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story