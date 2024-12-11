Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Some MPs of NCP(SP) could switch their loyalties, says BJP leader Darekar

Some MPs of NCP(SP) could switch their loyalties, says BJP leader Darekar

Many Maha Vikas Aghadi MPs, especially those from the NCP (SP), represent constituencies where the BJP-led alliance won most seats

BJP Flag, BJP
BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday hinted that some MPs of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) could cross over to his party. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday hinted that some MPs of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) could cross over to his party if development was their priority.

Many Maha Vikas Aghadi MPs, especially those from the NCP (SP), represent constituencies where the BJP-led alliance won most seats in the assembly elections, he said.

"If development is their priority, with both the central and state governments controlled by the BJP-led alliance, they may consider their political future carefully," Darekar said. In her reaction, NCP (SP) leader Vidya Chavan dismissed Darekar's claims.

"The Union government led by the BJP is a fragile alliance with leaders like Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. They live in fear of losing their support, which is why they resort to such tactics (of wooing MPs from Opposition parties)," she said.

"Our MPs are firm and will not betray the coalition," Chavan asserted.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: NCP(SP) MPs could switch their loyalties, says BJP leader Pravin Darekar

Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid scuffle over Soros, Adani

AAP to go solo for Delhi elections, rules out alliance with Congress

Connection between Soros, Nehru-Gandhi family run deep, alleges BJP

Naxalites kill BJP worker in Chhattisgarh; 5th civilian murder in one week

Topics :BJPNCPMaharashtraSharad Pawar

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story