WFI chief slams Congress for Emergency, avoids reference to wrestlers' row

BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Sunday attacked the Congress over the Emergency of 1975 and the anti-Sikhs riots of 1984 at a public meeting, skipping any reference to the wrestlers' protest and sexual harassment allegations against him.

The Kaisarganj MP was addressing a rally here in Balpur to mark the nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Singh's 23-minute speech began with an Urdu couplet and ended with a 'chaupaai' of the Ram Charit Manas.

"In 1947, the country got divided when the Congress was in power. The wounds of the Partition had not even got healed when Pakistan attacked and they grabbed 78,000 square kilometres of land, while the Congress was in power," Singh said.

"In 1962, when the Congress was in power, China attacked (us) and grabbed 33,000 square kilometres of land. In 1971 (India-Pakistan war), an unprecedented 92,000 (Pakistani) soldiers were made prisoners of war by the Indian Army. Still, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi freed them without settling the old score," he added.

"Had there been a prime minister like (Narendra) Modi then in the country, the land that was grabbed would have been freed," the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India president said.

He further attacked the Congress for imposing Emergency in the country in 1975. "The Congress got Sikhs massacred in 1984 in the anti-Sikh riots," Singh added.

Even though Singh did not refer to the protests against him, top wrestlers of the country, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have accused him of sexually harassing women grapplers.

On Saturday, the protesting wrestlers alleged Singh was using his influence to put sexual harassment victims under pressure and forcing them to change their statements. They threatened to resume their stir if decisive action is not taken against him by June 15.

The Delhi Police, which has recorded statements of over 200 people in connection with the case, will file a chargesheet by June 15, as per the assurance given by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Showering praises on Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his speech on Sunday, Singh said, "Earlier, we used to say 'Jahaan Balidaan (Syama Prasad) Mookerjee Huye, Woh Kashmir Hamara Hai' (the Kashmir where Syama Prasad Mookerjee attained martyrdom is ours). We proudly repeat this today, and it has been possible because of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah."



Amid the wrestlers' protest, Brij Bhushan Singh had requested permission from the Ayodhya district administration to hold a rally on June 5 but was denied.

However, the MP had said he postponed the 'Jan Chetna Maharally' at the Ram Katha Park for "a few days" due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers' allegations against him.

In a Facebook post, Singh said, "My dear well-wishers! With your support, I have served as a member of the Lok Sabha for the last 28 years. I have tried to unite people of all castes, communities and religions while being in the ruling party or in opposition. It is for these reasons that my political opponents and their parties have levelled false allegations against me.