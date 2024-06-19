Will never go with those who tried to 'finish off' Shiv Sena (UBT): Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asserted he will never go with those who tried to "finish off" his party, putting paid to speculation about a possible reconciliation with the BJP post the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing an event organised here on the 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray said the Narendra Modi government, which took office on June 9, will collapse and it will replaced by an INDIA bloc-led dispensation.



On the BJP's performance in the just held Lok Sabha polls, the former CM maintained the national party was trying to hide its failure by spreading news that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will join the ruling NDA.



"We will never go with those who tried to finish off the Shiv Sena," Thackeray declared, responding to speculation that he will realign with the BJP. Thackeray said no poll should be held for 11 seats of the Legislative Council, where MLAs will be voting, till the Supreme Court rules on disqualification pleas related to some members of the lower house. Polls for 11 seats of the Legislative Council are slated for July 12.



Thackeray accused the BJP of abandoning Hindutva and asked whether the national party's alliance with regional outfits TDP and the JDU was organic.



The Shiv Sena (UBT) president dubbed BJP's Hindutva as "regressive" and described the one professed by his party as "progressive".

