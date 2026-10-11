Will work with CM Vijay for TN's growth, development my 'mantra', says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he has taken development as his 'mantra,' and reaffirmed his commitment to serve the people of Tamil Nadu and ensuring the state's progress by working with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

He listed out the rapid strides made in various sectors in the last 12 years, including the significant jump in defence exports.

In his address after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for railway, road and petroleum-related projects worth about Rs 13,000 crore with Vijay, the PM underscored his commitment to ensure development.

"I have always taken country's development as my mantra," he said.

"As chief minister, I understood the expectations of a state. After becoming PM, not only did I try to fulfil the aspirations but also made efforts so that the states meet their aspiration goals," he said.

Referring to Tamil Nadu, he said when he was CM, he got the opportunity to interact with late leaders M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa when they headed Tamil Nadu. And, after becoming prime minister, he could work with former CMs O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami and M K Stalin. "Governments may change, but my resolve for Tamil Nadu' development, serving its people remains steadfast. With this determination to serve people, together with CM Vijay, we are taking forward the development of the state," he said. TVK founder Vijay had ushered in his maiden government by winning the April Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.