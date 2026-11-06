CA Foundation September 2026 results to be released soon; check here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the date and time for the announcement of the CA Foundation September 2026 exam.

As per the notification, the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination conducted in September 2026 are likely to be announced by the evening of November 6, 2026.

The results will be available on the website of the institute. To check the results, candidates are required to log in with their registration number and roll number. Along with the results, ICAI will also be announcing the pass percentage and list of toppers of the September 2026 session.

CA Foundation September 2026 Result: How to download scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: Press on CA Foundation 2026 September result

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Login with the roll number and registration number

Step 5: The September 2026 scorecard will be showcased

Step 6: Download the online scorecard for further use.

ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result toppers list

ALSO READ: CAT 2026 admit card: IIM Indore to release hall ticket today, November 6 The results of the ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 will be announced soon. In addition to the results, ICAI will publish the list of top performers from the September 2026 session. This list will feature the top three candidates, including their All India Rank (AIR), percentages, and scores.

CA Foundation examination 2026 Passing Criteria

In order to be eligible for the CA Foundation exam, candidates are required to achieve a minimum of 40% in each of the four subjects and an overall aggregate of at least 50% across all subjects. This implies that candidates need to score no less than 40 marks out of 100 in each paper and an overall total of at least 200 out of 400.

What is next after the CA Foundation September 2026 result?

The upcoming CA Foundation exam is scheduled for January 3, 5, 7, and 9, 2027. The ICAI has revealed that the application process for the January 2027 exams will take place via its Self Service Portal.

The application period began on November 3, 2026, and will close on November 16 for submissions without a late fee. Applicants will be able to submit their forms with a late fee until November 19, 2026.