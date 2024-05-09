Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Equity MFs inflow drops 16% to Rs 18,917 cr; SIPs at over Rs 20K cr mark

Equity MFs inflow drops 16% to Rs 18,917 cr; SIPs at over Rs 20K cr mark

With inflows in equity and debt categories, the industry's net assets under management rose to Rs 57.26 trillion last month from Rs 53.54 trillion in March-end

Equity mutual funds attracted Rs 18,917 crore in April, marking a slump of 16 per cent from the preceding month, on a huge decline in inflow in large-cap funds.

This also marks the 38th consecutive month of net inflows in equity funds, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Thursday.

Moreover, monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions crossed the Rs 20,000 crore mark and reached an all-time high of Rs 20,371 crore in April compared to Rs 19,271 crore in the previous month.

Overall, the mutual fund industry has witnessed an inflow of Rs 2.4 trillion in the month under review after experiencing an outflow of Rs 1.6 trillion in March. The huge inflow was due to investment of Rs 1.9 trillion into debt schemes.

As per the data, equity-oriented schemes witnessed an inflow of Rs 18,917 crore in April, way lower than Rs 22,633 crore in March and Rs 26,866 crore in February.

Barring equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS), which saw an outflow of Rs 144 crore, all categories experienced inflow in equity segments. Further, the inflow in large-cap funds drastically declined to Rs 357 crore in the month under review from Rs 2,128 crore in March.

With inflows in equity and debt categories, the industry's net assets under management rose to Rs 57.26 trillion last month from Rs 53.54 trillion in March-end.

