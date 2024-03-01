Home / World News / Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at age 84, says daughter

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at age 84, says daughter

Mulroney's family said last summer he was improving daily after a heart procedure that followed treatment for prostate cancer in early 2023

Brian Mulroney | Wikipedia
AP Toronto

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is dead at the age of 84, his daughter said in a social media post Thursday.

The country's 18th prime minister died peacefully and surrounded by family, Caroline Mulroney said in a post on X, formerly known as twitter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mulroney's family said last summer he was improving daily after a heart procedure that followed treatment for prostate cancer in early 2023.

Mulroney, who headed the Progressive Conservative party, soared to the largest majority mandate in history when he was elected in 1984.

He entered the job with massive support, but he left with the lowest approval rating in the history of polling.

Mulroney lived in Montreal.

Also Read

Canadian politician Ed Broadbent, a social democracy stalwart, dies at 87

Lara says WI players can't be faulted for 'I'm heading to IPL' culture

Deeply embarrassing: Trudeau on honouring Nazi veteran in Canadian Parl

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row

Trudeau updates UK PM Sunak on situation of Canadian diplomats in India

Biden, Trump tour US-Mexico border, highlight immigration as election issue

Donald Trump to stay on Illinois ballot as he appeals January 6 ban

Obesity drugs will not solve our billion-person problem, warns WHO

Chinese firms step up hiring, wages remain sluggish amid high competition

CCP Politburo vows to meet growth targets amid China's slow recovery

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CanadaIndia Prime MinisterPrime Minister Office

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story