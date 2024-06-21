Home / Finance / News / Ireda raises Rs 1,500 crore via bonds, oversubscribed by 2.65 times

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore through a bond issue, which was oversubscribed by 2.65 times.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 11:00 PM IST
The bond issuance, which consisted of a base issue of Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore, received an overwhelming response from investors, and oversubscribed 2.65 times, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Ireda successfully raised Rs 1,500 crore on Friday through the issuance of bonds.

Funds have been raised at an annual interest rate of 7.44 per cent for a tenure of 10 years and 2 months.

Ireda Chairman & Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said, "...The oversubscription by 2.65 times underscores the trust and confidence that investors have in Ireda's vision and its crucial role in driving the renewable energy growth in the country".

"This successful capital raising will enable us to further strengthen our efforts in financing green energy projects, contributing to India's goal of achieving 500 GW non-fossil fuel installed capacity target by 2030.

Topics :IREDABonds

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

