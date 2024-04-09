Home / Sports / Football News / Ronaldo faces ban after red card for elbowing opponent in Saudi Super Cup

Ronaldo faces ban after red card for elbowing opponent in Saudi Super Cup

I'm not going to take credit away from Ronaldo, Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus said about his Portuguese compatriot

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo:@selecaoportugal
AP Abu Dhabi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 11:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a two-game suspension after receiving his first red card in Saudi Arabia for elbowing an opponent as Al-Nassr lost 2-1 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals.

The five-time Ballon D'Or winner, who signed for Al-Nassr in December 2022, was dismissed in the 86th minute for striking Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi. According to media reports in Saudi Arabia, the 39-year-old soccer great may receive further punishment after seeming to mock the referee as he left the field in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

I'm not going to take credit away from Ronaldo, Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus said about his Portuguese compatriot.

He's still very strong, he always has been and will continue to be the most important player in the world, he's an example and a model.

But he's not used to losing in his career, so it is natural for him to lose his head when he loses, as well as for him to lose emotional and mental focus in defeats.

At the time of Ronaldo's dismissal, Al-Nassr was losing 2-0 after Salem Al-Dawsari and Brazilian winger Malcom struck to put Al-Hilal in control.

Senegalese international Sadio Mane pulled a goal back deep into added time but Hilal hung on to move into the final against Al-Ittihad in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In 2023, the tournament was expanded from a one-off game between the league champion and King's Cup winner to include the runners-up from both competitions.

While it is Ronaldo's first red card, he received a one-game suspension in February for making an alleged offensive gesture during a Saudi Pro League game against Al-Shabab.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star is currently top of the scoring charts in the league with 29 goals so far, seven ahead of Al-Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Al-Nassr is in second place in the SPL, 12 points behind Al-Hilal with seven games remaining.

Also Read

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Squid Game Season 2 Released: All details about 'The Challenge ' in India

AFC Asian Cup: India football full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1 billion lawsuit for promoting Binance NFTs

World Cup, IND vs NZ SF: Kohli plays football with Beckham; watch video

UEFA set to crack down on players intimidating referees at Euro 2024

SC to consider listing pleas relating to All India Football Federation

Manchester United-supported five-a-side event to be played in India

Premier League Arsenal vs Man City Highlights: Goalless draw at Etihad Stadium

AIFF forms panel to probe alleged physical assault of two women footballers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :footballCristiano Ronaldo

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story