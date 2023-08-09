EPL: Will Manchester United's Maguire move to West Ham for $38 million?

Manchester United and West Ham United are said to have agreed principally on the transfer deal of former's defender Harry Maguire. Maguire, who also captained Man Utd before the duties were passed on to Bruno Fernandes, seems to have no issues at all with the 30 million pounds ($38 million) transfer deal between the two English clubs.

Harry Maguire's transfer history

Maguire, who has made 175 appearances for the Red Devils, was signed in 2019 by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a whopping 86 million pounds from Leicester City. The 30-year-old had come to Leicester from Hull City in 2017 for 13.7 million pounds.

Before that, Maguire played for Wigan Athletic and Sheffield United, having started his senior career at the latter.

West Ham have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United for Harry Maguire on £30m fee



The verbal agreement is subject to final, key points on deal structure still under discussion but fee now agreed, as per Sky.



Personal terms, to be discussed soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023 What options does United have to fill Maguire’s boots?

Manchester United, who have already had big signings of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, Chelsea man Mason Mount and Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana this season, have their eyes on French defender Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice. If not Todibo, the Erik Tan Hag side might get in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who is also a French man as a replacement for Maguire in central defence.

Where did United and West Ham finish on the Premier League table last season?



The Red Devils did well to finish in the third position in the English Premier League 2022-23 season with 75 points from 38 matches. They had earned 23 wins and lost nine matches. The Hammers finished 14th with 11 wins and 20 losses.

What have been West Ham's transfer deals this season?

London-based West Ham has made no signings this season and Maguire alongside James Ward-Prowse from Southampton could be the two big deals for the team that had to see the outgoing of its biggest star Declan Rice. Rice moved to Arsenal for record 116 million pounds. It was followed by the departure of Arthur Masuaku, Gianluca Scamacca, Nikola Vlasic, and Manuel Lanzini.