Genoa's match vs Juventus to be played without fans after crowd trouble

Friday's decision came after violent clashes between Genoa and Sampdoria fans that saw more than 50 people injured, including 41 police officers who were attempting to control the fiery crowds.

AP Genoa (Italy)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 8:25 AM IST
Genoa's Serie A home match against Juventus will be played behind closed doors on Saturday, three days after crowd trouble before and after the Italian Cup derby.

Most of the trouble happened after the match, which Serie B side Sampdoria won on penalties.

As punishment, no fans will be allowed into Genoa's stadium on Saturday.

Sampdoria is expected to face a similar punishment for its next home match, against Juve Stabia on Oct. 4.


Topics :football

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

