ISL 2024: East Bengal hosts FC Goa, hopes to claim season's maiden win

Smarting from back-to-back losses, East Bengal FC will look to get back to winning ways when they host FC Goa in their opening home game of the Indian Super League season here on Friday. The Red & Gold Brigade lost 0-1 to Bengaluru FC and then suffered a 1-2 loss against Kerala Blasters in their last two matches, while FC Goa is coming off a 1-1 draw against Mohammedan SC here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp However, East Bengal will bank on home success to return to winning ways as the club had emerged triumphant by 2-1 against Bengaluru FC when they last played an ISL game here in April this year.

Goa has scored in each of its eight ISL fixtures versus East Bengal FC. They have been dominant in collecting the three points in the previous four clashes between the two.

East Bengal, on the other hand, has scored just once in the last two encounters, with its lone goal-scorer being PV Vishnu.

Although East Bengal registered four shots on target versus Kerala Blasters, the efficiency was missing.

We have been working a lot on converting chances. We have been training a lot of days on how to make the right pass and right finishing," said East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat.

"It's a question of quality, technique, and a good decision at the right moment. And, we're working on that. I'm sure that the guys are going to improve with training.

We have to prepare for the physicality of the game. With the players that we've, there are no excuses. We will fight hard, be competitive, and try to take three points from the game in our stadium tomorrow.

Considering the Gaurs, head coach Manolo Marquez is concerned with his side's lack of wins, with only a point from two meetings so far.

We are not in a good moment, especially mentally. It's not a problem physically or technically because we know the kind of players that we have. But, the team seems tired," he reckoned.

Notably, East Bengal's Naorem Mahesh Singh has contributed to most goals in this fixture. He has three goals and two assists.

As for Goa, Armando Sadiku scored in his last two ISL matches and will be looking to become the first Goan to score in three straight games.

Also, Marquez remains unbeaten versus Cuadrat in their previous three contests -- two wins and a draw.

Kick-off: 7.30 pm.