Marcus Rashford attracts interest from Saudi clubs ahead of January window

Marcus Rashford, once the shining star of Manchester United, is making headlines once again—but this time, not for the right reasons. The 27-year-old forward is on the verge of leaving his boyhood club, and the cause seems to be a dramatic fallout with the new manager, Ruben Amorim. The tension is palpable, with Rashford being conspicuously left out of the last two matchday squads—decisions that have raised eyebrows. Those two matches? Nothing short of high-stakes battles against Manchester City's fierce rivals and Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup. A player of Rashford's stature being sidelined in such crucial encounters speaks volumes about the fractured relationship between player and coach. ALSO READ: Premier League Highlights: Man City beaten again as Pep's crisis deepens Saudi clubs interested in roping in Rashford

Now, rumors are swirling about Rashford's future, and they point south—to the Saudi Pro League. Reports indicate that three prominent Saudi clubs—Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, and Al Qadsiah—are all vying for the England international's signature in January. Rashford has openly stated his desire for a new challenge away from Old Trafford, and it's no secret that top European clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been monitoring his situation. However, just as quickly as they showed interest, Bayern Munich reportedly ended their pursuit, leaving Al Ahli in the driver's seat. But there’s a catch. To comply with Saudi Pro League registration rules, Al Ahli would have to offload a foreign player. The likely casualty? Roberto Firmino, whose name has already been linked with a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce. Rashford could be seen making his move away as early as the January Transfer window as well which could see United looking at other options for an early replacement in the winter transfer window as well. Dip in form causing concerns for Rashford

While a potential transfer looms, there’s an undeniable concern regarding Rashford’s form this season. The player who once thrilled Old Trafford, netting 30 goals under Erik ten Hag’s guidance, now finds himself in a slump. With 24 appearances so far this season, Rashford has managed just 7 goals and 3 assists—a tally that falls woefully short of the expectations for a Manchester United star. His dip in form has left fans questioning whether he’s still the player they once knew. The pressure is mounting, and Rashford’s future at the club hangs in the balance.