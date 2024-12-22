ISL 2024: Mumbai climb to 4th; East Bengal make it 4 wins in 5 games

Nikolaos Karelis' early strike earned Mumbai City FC a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday before East Bengal FC triumphed over Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in Kolkata for their fourth win in last five games.

With their victory, Mumbai City FC moved from the seventh place to the fourth spot in the points table, accumulating 20 points from 12 games with five victories.

This match also marked the third straight away game where the Marina Machans were unable to find the back of the net.

At the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, marksman Dimitrios Diamantakos (60th minute) was the only player on target for the home side as they maintained their mid-season rise under their new tactician Oscar Bruzon.

While the Red & Golds secured their fourth win in their last five matches in the competition, Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, were inefficient in creating and finishing chances.

Jamshedpur FC were the team on the ascendency in the first 10 minutes of the second half but they lacked the final ball in the box.

In the 54th minute, Albino was called into action as Hector Yuste rose the highest from a corner to head it towards goal. The Spaniard made a good connection but not enough to beat the Jamshedpur FC custodian.

But East Bengal's continued pressure eventually bore fruit in the 60th minute when Dimitrios broke the deadlock from Nandhakumar's cross. Cleiton also played a big role in the buildup as Jamshedpur FC defenders were stranded ball-watching.

Earlier in Mumbai, the first quarter of the match saw both teams exert pressure on their opponents with some intricate movement. The game's first chance fell to the hosts as Cleiton Silva, who found himself in space from a corner, stabbed the ball from close range. However, he was denied by an outstretched Albino Gomes.

A minute later, the Red and Golds recycled possession and Anwar Ali saw his long-range effort rattle the post before going out, catching the entire Jamshedpur FC backline off-guard.

Karelis capitalised on a loose ball in the eighth minute after Yoell van Nieff's shot was partially deflected, calmly slotting it into the bottom right corner.

Six minutes later, Karelis set up Vikram Partap Singh for a chance, but the latter's effort went wide.

Just before the 20th minute mark, Lukas Brambilla tried to pull one back for the Marina Machans, interlinking with Kiyan Nassiri and receiving the ball on the left side of the 18-yard box.

Brambilla's shot was saved by Mumbai City FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh.

Chennaiyin FC once again came close to equalising in the 34th minute but Brambilla's shot was blocked by Mumbai defender Tiri.

The visitors ramped up the pressure after the break, with Daniel Chima Chukwu and Irfan Yadwad combining to create chances.

Yadwad's diving header hit the crossbar in the 48th minute, while Rehenesh made critical saves to deny the Marina Machans and seal full three points.