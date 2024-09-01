Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs CRY at 6 PM IST, MUN vs LIV at 8:30 PM IST

The second-day actions of the 2024-25 Premier League week three will witness two big matches. In the first match of the day, Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace at 6 PM IST, while in the final match of the day, Manchester United will face their biggest rivals, Liverpool, at 8:30 PM IST.

Chelsea, who started their campaign with a 0-2 loss against the defending champions at Stamford Bridge, made a strong comeback with a thumping 6-2 win over Wolves in their second match and will be looking to continue their winning streak. On the other hand, Crystal Palace lost their first match against Brentford 1-2 and then their second match against West Ham 0-2, and will be looking to secure their first points of the season on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is the only team apart from Chelsea that has a 100 per cent win record this season, as the Reds won their first two matches againstCrystal Palace Town and Brentford by the same scoreline of 2-0, and will be looking to extend their win streak against Manchester United. In contrast, Manchester United started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Fulham but went on to lose their second match 1-2 against Liverpool, and will look to return to winning ways with a victory over their biggest rivals to end their match week three on a high.

When will Chelsea vs Crystal Palace begin on September 1?

The match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace will begin at 6 PM IST in India.

When will Manchester United vs Liverpool begin on September 1?

The match between Manchester United and Liverpool will begin at 8:30 PM IST in India.

Where to watch the live telecast of Premier League matches on September 1?

The live telecast of the September 1 matches of the Premier League will be available on Star Sports Select in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Premier League matches on September 1?

The live streaming of the September 1 matches of the Premier League will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.