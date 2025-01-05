Premier League: Liverpool vs Man United live match time, streaming in India

The Premier League will witness another classic match up between Liverpool and Manchester United as Arne Slot's men host the rudderless Manchester United who are still trying to make something tick under new coach Ruben Amorim. While high flying Liverpool have a certain arrogance to them, sitting with a comfortable 5-point gap at the top of the table with 2 games in hand, Manchester United are lying amongst the under performers of the competition, placed 14th in the league with an astonishing 23-point gap between them and their age-old rivals at the moment. Will Salah hunt down United again? Man United's nemesis, Mohd Salah will be back in the wings to haunt the side he loves to score against in the league. Salah has managed to 15 goals in just 16 games against Manchester United across all competitions. 21 goal involvements (15 goals + 6 assists) in 16 matches against United speaks for itself as the Egyptian maestro just loves the occassion whenever these two rivals meet. Liverpool's direct and aggressive approach could be lethal against a United side who are leaking goals here and there in the league. However, the win against City away from home earlier could give them a glimmer of hope in order to spring a major upset that would be huge not just for the Red Devils, but also could put some more drama in the title race.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool’s defensive lineup will be a spot of bother during their clash against United on Sunday, as after missing Ibrahima Konaté due to injury, they will now have to make more changes, as Konaté’s replacement, Joe Gomez, will also be unavailable after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Reds' last game against West Ham.

Manchester United team news

The return of Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte from their respective suspensions will also boost United's chances of coming out of the game with something. The Red Devils will have some problems of their own, as for their match against Liverpool, they will be without three key players—Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, and Victor Lindelöf.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Key matchups

All eyes will be on Mohd Salah who will be running down the wings again and to stop him, will take some effort as the winger is already on 17 goals and 13 assists in just 18 matches in the league. Diogo Dalot will have a challenging task in terms of tackling the threat from the right flank. Bruno Fernandes will be key for United in the middle of the park and will have to outwit the likes of Macallister and Gravenberch who have been on point for the league leaders so far this season.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Head-to-head

In the last six encounters between the two fierce rivals, Liverpool hold the upper hand with three wins, while Manchester United have managed just one. Two matches between the two teams have ended in a draw.

As for the overall record between the two teams, it is the Red Devils who enjoy a 32–24 lead over the Reds.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Predicted playing 11

Liverpool playing 11 (probable): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

Manchester United playing 11 (probable): Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot; Amad, Fernandes; Hojlund.

Liverpool vs Manchester United live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Liverpool vs Manchester United be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Anfeild.

What time will Liverpool vs Manchester United start in India?

The match between Liverpool and Manchester United will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester United in India?

The live telecast of the match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be available on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester United in India?

The live streaming of the match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.