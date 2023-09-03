Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Manchester Utd manager expects huge impact from Hojlund

Premier League: Manchester Utd manager expects huge impact from Hojlund

Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag is expecting the young Rasmus Hojlund to make a "huge" impact as he closes on to making his first appearance in the Premier League for the Red Devils

ANI Football
Rasmus Hojlund. Photo: Manchester United

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag is expecting the young Rasmus Hojlund to make a "huge" impact as he closes on to making his first appearance in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

United shelled out around 64 million pounds to acquire the services of the 20-year-old striker who impressed in the Serie A with Atalanta FC last season.

"Nothing different, I think, so far, but it's very short [the time that we've had him at United]. He didn't even play games, but now in the training sessions he confirms the impression we had from him when we scouted him. And also, same as I said about Altay [Bayindir], we really intensely scouted him," Ten Hag said in the pre-match conference as quoted from the club's official website.

"So yeah, he's acting very good this week. [He's in a] very good spirit. He's very motivated, of course, to start, to be in the team. He can't wait. And I think we did the right thing [by signing him]. But of course, I would have appreciated when it was from the first game on, it was not the case, but now he is fit. We are happy. He will definitely strengthen the squad and give a very good impact on the team," Ten Hag added.

Hojlund could potentially make his debut against Arsenal on Sunday and he is in line to face Harry Kanes Bayern Munich after the international break, who was also a target for Manchester United.

Bayern Munich went on to break their usual way of spending in the transfer market and ended up giving away 100 million euros to get the English captain, making Kane their record signing in the entire history.

Erik Ten Hag addressed the battle against Kane's Bayern Munich that lies ahead of them in the UEFA Champions League and said, "I think we have a very interesting draw from the group, [in the] Champions League. All big, big teams, but [that is] as normal [in the] Champions League. Also, for those games, we're really looking forward [to them] because you get challenged on the highest level and it's great to face Copenhagen, Galatasaray and Bayern Munich.

Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester Unitedfootball

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

