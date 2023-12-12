"Still room for a few more...": Ronaldo after scoring 50 goals in 2023

Portuguese footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continued his remarkable goal-scoring record and reached the milestone of 50 goals in 2023 during Al Nassr's King's Cup match against Al Shabab on Monday.

During the quarter-final match in the King's Cup, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner got the back of the net in the 74th minute of the game to help his side in their 5-2 victory over Al Shabab.

The 38-year-old placed a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the right bottom corner to achieve the milestone. However, on Monday it was an easy win for the Riyadh-based club as they did not face trouble in the game.

Following his milestone, CR7 took to his official Instagram account and thanked his fans, teammates and family members for their unconditional support.

While being optimistic, the Portuguese superstar said that there are more goals to come in this year.

"Great victory and I'm thrilled to announce my 50th goal in 2023, all thanks to the unwavering support of my teammates, fans, and my family! There's still room for a few more this year," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

Ronaldo is considered one of the best footballers in the world, and he has set a few records which are hard to be broken.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo recently joined the Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, and he has played 47 matches for his new team and scored 40 goals. For his National team, the former Real Madrid star player scored 10 goals in EURO Qualification 2023/2024 after appearing in nine matches.

In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese has appeared in 15 matches for the Riyadh-based club and scored 16 goals. Ronaldo also made seven assists in the 2023-24 season for Al Nassr.

Earlier, the Portuguese superstar returned to his boyhood club Manchester United in 2021 after leaving Juventus, however, his stint in the English club did not last very long after he lambasted the United coach Erik Ten Hag in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

After Ronaldo claimed that Ten Hag did not respect the Portuguese player, United terminated the 38-year-old's contract. In his second run at United, CR7 played 54 matches and scored 27 goals.