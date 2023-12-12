Home / Sports / Football News / German soccer league plans to sell share of TV rights despite fan protests

German soccer league plans to sell share of TV rights despite fan protests

German soccer clubs voted Monday to approve a plan to sell a share of its broadcast revenues to an outside investor, a plan which is bitterly opposed by many fans

Bayern Munich wins 8th Bundesliga tite. Photo:
AP Frankfurt

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

German soccer clubs voted Monday to approve a plan to sell a share of its broadcast revenues to an outside investor, a plan which is bitterly opposed by many fans.

The so-called "strategic marketing partnership" would involve selling a share of revenues German media reports have estimated around 8 per cent over 20 years to an investment firm. German fans are strongly opposed to any outside commercial influence on the league and have been protesting with banners at games for months.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The league's co-chief executive Marc Lenz said that 24 of the 36 teams in the men's first and second divisions voted for the plan, with 10 against and two abstaining. That meant it only just reached the needed two-thirds majority of clubs. Even so, Lenz said it was "a very good basis for us to be able to act."

Lenz said the league will now start detailed talks with possible partners and would aim for a decision by the end of March.

League officials argued the deal would allow it to modernize how the competitions are marketed, especially to foreign audiences, and adapt to a market increasingly focused on streaming services. They said investors will not get a say over league matters like kickoff times and won't be able to push for German league games to be played outside of the country.

The deal was presented as a more limited version of a plan which failed to pass in May. That was for a 12.5 per cent share of domestic and international TV rights over 20 years. It got 20 of 36 votes, short of the needed two-thirds majority.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, chairman of the supervisory board of the league, said at the time that the "topic is closed from today."

Just three months later, he heralded its return in a modified form when he called for a "revised and redesigned" version of the project.

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asian Games 2023 football: China thrash under-prepared and jaded India 1-5

Man United has to beat the odds and Bayern Munich to avoid CL elimination

Odisha FC beat Basundhara Kings, make it to first-ever inter-zonal semis

Messi vs. Ronaldo on February 1 as Inter Miami play two matches in Saudi

1 in 5 players at FIFA Women's World Cup faced online abuse claims report

Asian Cup football: Down with ankle injury, Anwar Ali misses Team India cut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bundesligafootball

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story