UEFA Nations League 2025 final date, live match time and streaming

The UEFA Nations League 2025 finalists have been finalised after a brilliant set of matches between European heavyweight in the past 2 days as Portugal will be taking on European champions Spain in the final showdown at the Allianz Arena on June 9, Monday (According to IST).

UEFA Nations League 2025 final schedule

UEFA Nations League 2025 final Date Time Team 1 vs Team 2 Mon, 9 Jun 00:30:00 Portugal vs Spain

Cristiano vs Yamal in the Nations League final Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will be up against a youthful Spain side who won against France last night, beating them 5-4 in the semi-final clash in Stuttgart. Portugal booked their final spot by beating Germany 2-1 in a thrilling tie at the Allianz Arena where Ronaldo scored the winner for his side on the night.

Spain saw Nico Williams, Merino, Pedri score along with a Lamine Yamal brace as an injury hit France, who were without their key defenders on the night saw themselves being humbled by the Spaniards. For France, it was Kylian Mbappe from the spot, a brilliant debut goal by Cherki and an own goal by defender Dani Vivian on the scoresheet. UEFA Nations League 2025 final live telecast and streaming details When will the final of the UEFA Nations League 2025 be played? The final of the UEFA Nations League 2025 will be played on Sunday, 8 June.