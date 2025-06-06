UEFA Nations League 2025 final date, live match time and streaming
The UEFA Nations League 2025 finalists have been finalised after a brilliant set of matches between European heavyweight in the past 2 days as Portugal will be taking on European champions Spain in the final showdown at the Allianz Arena on June 9, Monday (According to IST).
UEFA Nations League 2025 final schedule
Cristiano vs Yamal in the Nations League final Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will be up against a youthful Spain side who won against France last night, beating them 5-4 in the semi-final clash in Stuttgart. Portugal booked their final spot by beating Germany 2-1 in a thrilling tie at the Allianz Arena where Ronaldo scored the winner for his side on the night.
Spain saw Nico Williams, Merino, Pedri score along with a Lamine Yamal brace as an injury hit France, who were without their key defenders on the night saw themselves being humbled by the Spaniards. For France, it was Kylian Mbappe from the spot, a brilliant debut goal by Cherki and an own goal by defender Dani Vivian on the scoresheet.
UEFA Nations League 2025 final live telecast and streaming details
When will the final of the UEFA Nations League 2025 be played?
The final of the UEFA Nations League 2025 will be played on Sunday, 8 June.
Which teams will play the final of the UEFA Nations League 2025 on Sunday?
Portugal and Spain will face each other in final of the UEFA Nations League 2025.
Where to watch live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match in India?
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2025 final matches in India?
Sony LIV via their app and website will live stream the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match in India.
