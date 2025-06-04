India vs Thailand international friendly live match time and live streaming
The Indian men’s football team face Thailand in a FIFA International Friendly on Wednesday at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani. Currently ranked 127th in the FIFA rankings, India has seen a drop in form, and this fixture presents a vital chance to gain match fitness ahead of their crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round clash against Hong Kong on June 10 in Kowloon City.
Thailand, positioned 99th in the world rankings, are also participating in the same qualifiers, with their next challenge being a match against Turkmenistan.
This encounter will be the first meeting between the two nations since 2019. India came out on top in both previous fixtures that year, winning 4-1 at the AFC Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi, followed by a 1-0 win in Buriram that secured them third place at the King’s Cup.
Of the squad that competed for India in the 2019 Asian Cup, only seven players have been included for this friendly: Sunil Chhetri, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Udanta Singh Kumam. For Thailand, just two players from that squad remain: captain Chanathip Songkrasin and striker Supachai Chaided.
India vs Thailand friendly live telecast and live streaming details
When will the India vs Thailand FIFA International Friendly take place?
The India vs Thailand FIFA International Friendly is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4.
What time will the India vs Thailand FIFA International Friendly kick off?
The match will begin at 6:00 PM IST.
Where is the India vs Thailand FIFA International Friendly being played?
The game will be held at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand.
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Thailand FIFA International Friendly?
As of now, there is no official announcement regarding TV broadcast for the match.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Thailand FIFA International Friendly?
Live streaming of the match will be available on the FanCode app.
