'Will be a tough game against Chennaiyin FC' - Punjab FC's Leon Augustine

The Indian Super League 2024/25 season has intensified as teams gather points to secure a strong start in the tournament. Punjab FC, now in their second ISL season, has had a commendable start, with the Shers losing only one out of their four games.

One player contributing to the team’s performance is winger Leon Augustine. The 26-year-old is in his debut season with the club and has delivered energetic displays off the bench for the Shers so far.

In an exclusive interview with Business Standard, Leon discussed his transition from South to North India, moving from Bengaluru FC to Punjab FC, and shared his thoughts on the upcoming match against Chennaiyin FC. Here are excerpts from the interview:

On the next match against Chennaiyin FC

"It is going to be a tough match. Chennaiyin are a good team and are looking in good touch at the moment. We are working hard for the match. We are coming off a loss in the previous match, so the preparation is even stronger for the next game, and we’ll try to win."

On coming up the ranks at Bengaluru FC and learning from experienced players like Sunil Chhetri

"I am from Kerala, so in my early days, I used to watch the Kerala Blasters, who had CK Vineeth and others in the team. They were my biggest inspiration. I chose my jersey number (31) because of Vineeth. When I joined Bengaluru, I had the chance to learn from the likes of Sunil Chhetri and others who were great examples."

Decision to move to Punjab FC

"During my time at Bengaluru FC, it wasn't easy to get game time with players like Sunil Chhetri and Udanta competing with me for my position. To get more time on the pitch, I chose to switch clubs, and Punjab FC seemed the perfect place to secure game time and aim for achievements. That’s why I moved here."

On the competition for starting places in the ISL

"The competition for places is always high here, which is a good thing because it keeps you focused on each training session. You know someone is waiting on the sidelines to take your spot if you don’t make the most of it."

Advice to youngsters coming up the ranks in India

"My advice is to keep working hard. There will be many ups and downs in football, but you have to believe in yourself and keep going. In my own career, I’ve faced many challenges. I wasn’t even selected for the sub-district team in my hometown during my school days, which was hard for me. So, you just have to believe in yourself and work hard."

"Last season, I was disappointed not to get much game time. However, I didn’t stop there. Even in the off-season, I worked hard to improve myself and be ready for my chance when it came."

On adapting to the Northern culture at Punjab FC

"It was quite difficult at the start since I am a person who talks a lot, and you don’t gel with people here as quickly. For example, you can’t find dosa and sambar that easily in Chandigarh, which was something I had to get used to."

"But with time, I am getting accustomed to it, and it’s much better now."

Currently sitting in the 4th spot with two games in hand, Punjab FC will be aiming to return to the top four when they face Chennaiyin FC at home on October 31 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.