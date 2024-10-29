From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

Manchester City's Rodri became the first Spanish footballer since 1960 to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in men's football on Monday. With this win, 28-year-old Rodri becomes the first Premier League player to receive the Ballon d'Or since Cristiano Ronaldo did so in 2008 while at Manchester United.

Rodri helped Manchester City win the Premier League title for the fourth consecutive time.

Rodri also played a crucial role for the Spanish national team, contributing to their victory at the 2024 Euros in Germany, where they defeated England 2-1 in July. He was named Player of the Tournament.

Vincius Jnior was among the four men's finalists with his Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal. But no one from Madrid attended the gala in central Paris, even though Carlo Ancelotti won the coach of the year award. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder was instrumental throughout last season, providing defensive stability as well as key passes for both his club and country, totalling 14 assists in all competitions.Vincius Jnior was among the four men's finalists with his Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal. But no one from Madrid attended the gala in central Paris, even though Carlo Ancelotti won the coach of the year award. Vincius finished second in the voting, with Bellingham third.

Neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo winners of the prestigious individual award a combined 13 times were in the running for this year's prize the first time that's happened since 2003.

While Rodri is not a flamboyant player or a prolific scorer like Messi and Ronaldo, he had a huge influence on City's team with his ability to protect the defense and distribute passes cleanly from the back.

"I try to be a leader and try to improve every day from the best," Rodri said.

Additionally, Rodri scored 10 goals during the 2023-24 season.

Who won the most Ballon d'Or awards in football history?

Yamal's trophy and other awards On a good night for Spain and Barca players, teen prodigy Lamine Yamal the youngest-ever scorer at a European Championship won the Kopa award for best Under-21 player and Barca won the best women's team award. Real Madrid was voted the best men's team. Former PSG forward Kylian Mbapp and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane shared the Gerd Mueller award for most club and country goals last season with 52. Mbapp joined Madrid during the off-season. Argentina's penalty-saving specialist Emiliano Martnez retained the Lev Yashin award for best goalkeeper. Ancelotti and Olympic-winning coach Emma Hayes won the Johan Cruyff award for best men's and women's coach. Spain forward Jenni Hermoso, who has fought sexism in Spanish soccer after she was kissed on the lips at last year's Women's World Cup final by former federation president Luis Rubiales, collected the Socrates award for humanitarian work. A special award was given by France Football to the wife and son of late Germany great Franz Beckenbauer. Complete list of award winners during Ballon D'Or 2024 Awards ceremony Men's Ballon d'Or: Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

Rodri (Spain, Manchester City) Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmati (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Aitana Bonmati (Spain, FC Barcelona) Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, FC Barcelona) Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa) Men's Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid) Women's Coach of the Year: Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea/USA)

Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea/USA) Men's Club of the Year: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Women's Club of the Year: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Gerd Muller Trophy: Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich); Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich); Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid) Socrates Award: Jenni Hermoso (Spain, Tigres UANL) Football legend Lionel Messi has won Ballon d'Or award for the most time, i.e. eight. Cristiano Ronaldo has won the prestigious best footballer award for five times.

Full list of Ballon d'Or Award winners

Ballon d'Or winners full list year player Nationality Club 2024 Rodri Spain Manchester City 2023 Lionel Messi Argentina Inter Miami 2022 Karim Benzema France Real Madrid 2021 Lionel Messi Argentina Paris Saint-Germain F.C. 2020 not awarded - - 2019 Lionel Messi Argentina Barcelona 2018 Luka Modric Croatia Real Madrid 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Real Madrid 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Real Madrid 2015 Lionel Messi Argentina Barcelona 2014 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Real Madrid 2013 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Real Madrid 2012 Lionel Messi Argentina Barcelona 2011 Lionel Messi Argentina Barcelona 2010 Lionel Messi Argentina Barcelona 2009 Lionel Messi Argentina Barcelona 2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Manchester United 2007 Kaka Brazil Milan 2006 Fabio Cannavaro Italy Real Madrid 2005 Ronaldinho Brazil Barcelona 2004 Andriy Shevchenko Ukraine Milan 2003 Pavel Nedved Czechia Juventus 2002 Ronaldo Brazil Real Madrid 2001 Michael Owen England Liverpool 2000 Luis Figo Portugal Real Madrid 1999 Rivaldo Brazil Barcelona 1998 Zinedine Zidane France Juventus 1997 Ronaldo Brazil Internazionale 1996 Matthias Sammer Germany Borussia Dortmund 1995 George Weah Liberia Milan 1994 Hristo Stoichkov Bulgaria Barcelona 1993 Roberto Baggio Italy Juventus 1992 Marco van Basten Netherlands Milan 1991 Jean-Pierre Papin France Marseille 1990 Lothar Matthaus Germany Internazionale 1989 Marco van Basten Netherlands Milan 1988 Marco van Basten Netherlands Milan 1987 Ruud Gullit Netherlands Milan 1986 Igor Belanov Soviet Union Dynamo Kyiv 1985 Michel Platini France Juventus 1984 Michel Platini France Juventus 1983 Michel Platini France Juventus 1982 Paolo Rossi Italy Juventus 1981 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge West Germany Bayern Munich 1980 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge West Germany Bayern Munich 1979 Kevin Keegan England Hamburg 1978 Kevin Keegan England Hamburg 1977 Allan Simonsen Denmark Borussia Monchengladbach 1976 Franz Beckenbauer West Germany Bayern Munich 1975 Oleg Blokhin Soviet Union Dynamo Kyiv 1974 Johan Cruyff Netherlands Barcelona 1973 Johan Cruyff Netherlands Barcelona 1972 Franz Beckenbauer West Germany Bayern Munich 1971 Johan Cruyff Netherlands Ajax 1970 Gerd Muller West Germany Bayern Munich 1969 Gianni Rivera Italy Milan 1968 George Best Northern Ireland Manchester United 1967 Florian Albert Hungary Ferencv rosi TC 1966 Bobby Charlton England Manchester United 1965 Eusebio Portugal Benfica 1964 Denis Law Scotland Manchester United 1963 Lev Yashin Soviet Union Dynamo Moscow 1962 Josef Masopust Czechoslovakia Dukla Prague 1961 Omar Sívori Italy Juventus 1960 Luis Suarez Spain Barcelona 1959 Alfredo Di Stefano Argentina / Spain Real Madrid 1958 Raymond Kopa France Real Madrid 1957 Alfredo Di Stefano Argentina / Spain Real Madrid 1956 Stanley Matthews England Blackpool

The Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris faced controversy as Real Madrid boycotted the event. The world-renowned football club’s decision was reportedly sparked by the revelation that their star winger, Vinicius Junior, would not win the prestigious award, despite his standout performances in both the La Liga and Champions League, where he played a crucial role.Although the Ballon d’Or organisers maintained that the winner’s identity was confidential, social media buzzed with reports hours before the ceremony suggesting that Vinicius would miss out on the honour.In response, Real Madrid announced that its delegation would skip the event, viewing the situation as a disregard for the Brazilian forward’s contributions.Following the announcement of the Ballon d’Or 2024 winner, Rodri, the award recipient, commented diplomatically on Real Madrid’s absence. “They have their reasons and made their decision not to attend,” he remarked during the post-award press conference. “I just focus on my club and my teammates.”26-year-old Aitana Bonmat retained her award after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league, the Spanish cup and the Champions League. Bonmat joined Barca teammate Alexia Putellas in winning two titles since the women's trophy was first awarded in 2018.She beat her teammates Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway and Salma Paralluelo of Spain as Barcelona completed a 1-2-3."It's a pleasure to be here again," said Bonmat, who received the award from Oscar winner Natalie Portman. "Thanks to my teammates and the clubs who make me a better football player every year." Bonmat scored 19 goals for the second straight season for Barca and this year has netted five in five games for Spain, taking her international tally to 26.