Manchester City's Rodri became the first Spanish footballer since 1960 to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in men's football on Monday. With this win, 28-year-old Rodri becomes the first Premier League player to receive the Ballon d'Or since Cristiano Ronaldo did so in 2008 while at Manchester United.
Rodri helped Manchester City win the Premier League title for the fourth consecutive time.
Rodri also played a crucial role for the Spanish national team, contributing to their victory at the 2024 Euros in Germany, where they defeated England 2-1 in July. He was named Player of the Tournament.
The 28-year-old defensive midfielder was instrumental throughout last season, providing defensive stability as well as key passes for both his club and country, totalling 14 assists in all competitions.
Vincius Jnior was among the four men's finalists with his Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal. But no one from Madrid attended the gala in central Paris, even though Carlo Ancelotti won the coach of the year award.
Vincius finished second in the voting, with Bellingham third.
Neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo winners of the prestigious individual award a combined 13 times were in the running for this year's prize the first time that's happened since 2003.
While Rodri is not a flamboyant player or a prolific scorer like Messi and Ronaldo, he had a huge influence on City's team with his ability to protect the defense and distribute passes cleanly from the back.
"I try to be a leader and try to improve every day from the best," Rodri said.
Ballon d'Or 2024 Award controversy
Additionally, Rodri scored 10 goals during the 2023-24 season.
The Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris faced controversy as Real Madrid boycotted the event. The world-renowned football club’s decision was reportedly sparked by the revelation that their star winger, Vinicius Junior, would not win the prestigious award, despite his standout performances in both the La Liga and Champions League, where he played a crucial role. Real Madrid's Protest on Men's Ballon d'Or Award winner
Although the Ballon d’Or organisers maintained that the winner’s identity was confidential, social media buzzed with reports hours before the ceremony suggesting that Vinicius would miss out on the honour.
In response, Real Madrid announced that its delegation would skip the event, viewing the situation as a disregard for the Brazilian forward’s contributions.
Following the announcement of the Ballon d’Or 2024 winner, Rodri, the award recipient, commented diplomatically on Real Madrid’s absence. “They have their reasons and made their decision not to attend,” he remarked during the post-award press conference. “I just focus on my club and my teammates.” Women's Ballon d'Or 2024 award winner
26-year-old Aitana Bonmat retained her award after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league, the Spanish cup and the Champions League. Bonmat joined Barca teammate Alexia Putellas in winning two titles since the women's trophy was first awarded in 2018.
She beat her teammates Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway and Salma Paralluelo of Spain as Barcelona completed a 1-2-3.
"It's a pleasure to be here again," said Bonmat, who received the award from Oscar winner Natalie Portman. "Thanks to my teammates and the clubs who make me a better football player every year." Bonmat scored 19 goals for the second straight season for Barca and this year has netted five in five games for Spain, taking her international tally to 26.
Who won the most Ballon d'Or awards in football history?
Football legend Lionel Messi has won Ballon d'Or award for the most time, i.e. eight. Cristiano Ronaldo has won the prestigious best footballer award for five times.
Yamal's trophy and other awards
On a good night for Spain and Barca players, teen prodigy Lamine Yamal the youngest-ever scorer at a European Championship won the Kopa award for best Under-21 player and Barca won the best women's team award.
Real Madrid was voted the best men's team.
Former PSG forward Kylian Mbapp and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane shared the Gerd Mueller award for most club and country goals last season with 52. Mbapp joined Madrid during the off-season.
Argentina's penalty-saving specialist Emiliano Martnez retained the Lev Yashin award for best goalkeeper.
Ancelotti and Olympic-winning coach Emma Hayes won the Johan Cruyff award for best men's and women's coach.
Spain forward Jenni Hermoso, who has fought sexism in Spanish soccer after she was kissed on the lips at last year's Women's World Cup final by former federation president Luis Rubiales, collected the Socrates award for humanitarian work. A special award was given by France Football to the wife and son of late Germany great Franz Beckenbauer.
Complete list of award winners during Ballon D'Or 2024 Awards ceremony
- Men's Ballon d'Or: Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)
- Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmati (Spain, FC Barcelona)
- Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Spain, FC Barcelona)
- Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
- Men's Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)
- Women's Coach of the Year: Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea/USA)
- Men's Club of the Year: Real Madrid
- Women's Club of the Year: FC Barcelona
- Gerd Muller Trophy: Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich); Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid)
- Socrates Award: Jenni Hermoso (Spain, Tigres UANL)
Full list of Ballon d'Or Award winners
| Ballon d'Or winners full list
| year
| player
| Nationality
| Club
| 2024
| Rodri
| Spain
| Manchester City
| 2023
| Lionel Messi
| Argentina
| Inter Miami
| 2022
| Karim Benzema
| France
| Real Madrid
| 2021
| Lionel Messi
| Argentina
| Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
| 2020
| not awarded
| -
| -
| 2019
| Lionel Messi
| Argentina
| Barcelona
| 2018
| Luka Modric
| Croatia
| Real Madrid
| 2017
| Cristiano Ronaldo
| Portugal
| Real Madrid
| 2016
| Cristiano Ronaldo
| Portugal
| Real Madrid
| 2015
| Lionel Messi
| Argentina
| Barcelona
| 2014
| Cristiano Ronaldo
| Portugal
| Real Madrid
| 2013
| Cristiano Ronaldo
| Portugal
| Real Madrid
| 2012
| Lionel Messi
| Argentina
| Barcelona
| 2011
| Lionel Messi
| Argentina
| Barcelona
| 2010
| Lionel Messi
| Argentina
| Barcelona
| 2009
| Lionel Messi
| Argentina
| Barcelona
| 2008
| Cristiano Ronaldo
| Portugal
| Manchester United
| 2007
| Kaka
| Brazil
| Milan
| 2006
| Fabio Cannavaro
| Italy
| Real Madrid
| 2005
| Ronaldinho
| Brazil
| Barcelona
| 2004
| Andriy Shevchenko
| Ukraine
| Milan
| 2003
| Pavel Nedved
| Czechia
| Juventus
| 2002
| Ronaldo
| Brazil
| Real Madrid
| 2001
| Michael Owen
| England
| Liverpool
| 2000
| Luis Figo
| Portugal
| Real Madrid
| 1999
| Rivaldo
| Brazil
| Barcelona
| 1998
| Zinedine Zidane
| France
| Juventus
| 1997
| Ronaldo
| Brazil
| Internazionale
| 1996
| Matthias Sammer
| Germany
| Borussia Dortmund
| 1995
| George Weah
| Liberia
| Milan
| 1994
| Hristo Stoichkov
| Bulgaria
| Barcelona
| 1993
| Roberto Baggio
| Italy
| Juventus
| 1992
| Marco van Basten
| Netherlands
| Milan
| 1991
| Jean-Pierre Papin
| France
| Marseille
| 1990
| Lothar Matthaus
| Germany
| Internazionale
| 1989
| Marco van Basten
| Netherlands
| Milan
| 1988
| Marco van Basten
| Netherlands
| Milan
| 1987
| Ruud Gullit
| Netherlands
| Milan
| 1986
| Igor Belanov
| Soviet Union
| Dynamo Kyiv
| 1985
| Michel Platini
| France
| Juventus
| 1984
| Michel Platini
| France
| Juventus
| 1983
| Michel Platini
| France
| Juventus
| 1982
| Paolo Rossi
| Italy
| Juventus
| 1981
| Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
| West Germany
| Bayern Munich
| 1980
| Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
| West Germany
| Bayern Munich
| 1979
| Kevin Keegan
| England
| Hamburg
| 1978
| Kevin Keegan
| England
| Hamburg
| 1977
| Allan Simonsen
| Denmark
| Borussia Monchengladbach
| 1976
| Franz Beckenbauer
| West Germany
| Bayern Munich
| 1975
| Oleg Blokhin
| Soviet Union
| Dynamo Kyiv
| 1974
| Johan Cruyff
| Netherlands
| Barcelona
| 1973
| Johan Cruyff
| Netherlands
| Barcelona
| 1972
| Franz Beckenbauer
| West Germany
| Bayern Munich
| 1971
| Johan Cruyff
| Netherlands
| Ajax
| 1970
| Gerd Muller
| West Germany
| Bayern Munich
| 1969
| Gianni Rivera
| Italy
| Milan
| 1968
| George Best
| Northern Ireland
| Manchester United
| 1967
| Florian Albert
| Hungary
| Ferencv rosi TC
| 1966
| Bobby Charlton
| England
| Manchester United
| 1965
| Eusebio
| Portugal
| Benfica
| 1964
| Denis Law
| Scotland
| Manchester United
| 1963
| Lev Yashin
| Soviet Union
| Dynamo Moscow
| 1962
| Josef Masopust
| Czechoslovakia
| Dukla Prague
| 1961
| Omar Sívori
| Italy
| Juventus
| 1960
| Luis Suarez
| Spain
| Barcelona
| 1959
| Alfredo Di Stefano
| Argentina / Spain
| Real Madrid
| 1958
| Raymond Kopa
| France
| Real Madrid
| 1957
| Alfredo Di Stefano
| Argentina / Spain
| Real Madrid
| 1956
| Stanley Matthews
| England
| Blackpool