Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / ISL 2024: Mohun Bagan thrashes Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata derby

ISL 2024: Mohun Bagan thrashes Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata derby

The reigning champions thus returned to winning ways before heading into the international break

ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL, football
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mohun Bagan completely crushed city rivals Mohammed Sporting riding on three first-half strikes from Jamie Maclaren, Subhasish Bose and Greg Stewart in the less fancied 'Kolkata Derby' here on Saturday.

The reigning champions thus returned to winning ways before heading into the international break.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Mariners struck first through their Australian forward Maclaren in the eighth minute. The goal came from a corner as Maclaren headed in past Padam Chhetri after Stewart glided the ball in his path.

Buoyed by the early goal, Jose Molina's men showed exceptional drive as they pressed Mohammedan Sporting and forced them to make errors in midfield.

Mohun Bagan kept pushing for more goals as they showed impeccable fluidity between their attacking quartet of Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Maclaren and Stewart.

They were eventually rewarded when Stewart's freekick found Subhasish in the penalty area. The experienced defender came up with a thumping header to double the lead for the hosts in the 31st minute.

More From This Section

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to miss World Cup qualifiers after injury

Messi named as a substitute for Inter Miami in their match against Toronto

Bundesliga 2024: Leverkusen, Dortmund drop points as Bayern top the table

Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

CAS reduces footballer Paul Pogba's doping ban from 4 years to 18 months

Five minutes later, the provider turned scorer when Stewart won possession in midfield and drove the ball forward. The Scottish midfielder found space to run into Mohammedan Sporting's final third before he found the bottom left corner with a vicious effort.

Mohun Bagan's next match will be the eagerly awaited clash against arch-rivals East Bengal on October 19.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sunil Chhetri at the top. Who are the other top goalscorers in ISL history?

Mohun Bagan defeat Punjab FC in tie-breaker to enter Durand Cup semifinal

Durand Cup should return to Maidan, demands the big three of Kolkata

NPCIL to operate 220 MW small nuclear plants for private companies

IND W vs PAK W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India strike early, Feroza departs

Topics :Mohun BaganIndian Super League

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story