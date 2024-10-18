ISL 2024: Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC face off in top-of-the-table clash

Early high-flyers Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC will face off in a top-of-the-table clash of the Indian Super League here on Friday, both looking to outdo each other in the battle for supremacy.

BFC will have the home crowd backing them at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Last season's 10th and 8th-place finishers, respectively, these two sides have defied expectations to emerge as frontrunners in the ongoing campaign.

Notably, they are the only teams yet to suffer a defeat in this edition, making this clash even more significant.

Under the tactical guidance of Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru FC started the season in impeccable fashion, achieving defensive solidity with four consecutive clean sheets -- a record-equalling feat in ISL history.