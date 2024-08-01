Olympics 2024: Indian duo Satwik, Chirag bow out of quarterfinals

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Olympic hopes of Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj and Chirag fell apart on Thursday when they lost to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles quarterfinal at Paris Olympics.

Paris: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto during their men's doubles badminton group stage match during the 2024 Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, France. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:25 PM IST
Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Olympic dream came crashing down as they lost to Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the men's doubles quarterfinal at the Paris Games here on Thursday.

One of the favourites for the gold medal, Satwik and Chirag, the reigning Asian Games champions and Commonwealth Games winners, squandered a first-game advantage to go down 21-13 14-21 16-21 in a hard-fought quarterfinal against the world number 3 Malaysians.

Aaron and Chia, the 2022 world champions and Tokyo Games bronze winners, will face world number one and top seed Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the semifinals.

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

