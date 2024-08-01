Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 1, live time (IST), streaming

On Day 6 of the 2024 Paris Olympics, India will be hoping to add another medal to their tally when Swapnil Kushale takes his shot in the men’s 50 rifle three-position finals at 1 PM IST. India will also open its athletics campaign on Thursday. Paramjeet Singh, Akshdeep Singh, and Vikash Singh will be in action during the men’s 20 km race walk, while Priyanka will compete in the women’s 20 km race walk.

India will also start their campaign in golf with Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma taking centre stage in the men’s individual stroke play event at 12:30 PM IST. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist will also be in action against the defending champions, Belgium, at 1:30 PM IST. Ace boxer Nikhat Zareen will also compete in her round of 16 match at 2:30 PM IST.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp