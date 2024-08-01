Olympics 2024: Hockey points table of Pool A, B; Indian team rankings

Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey Group B points table Teams Played Won Draw Lost Points GD Belgium 3 3 0 0 9 7 India 3 2 1 0 7 3 Australia 3 2 0 1 6 -2 Argentina 3 1 1 1 4 1 New Zealand 3 0 0 3 0 -4 Ireland 3 0 0 3 0 -5

Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey Group A points table Teams Played Won Draw Lost Points GD Germany 4 3 0 1 9 9 Netherlands 4 2 1 1 7 5 Spain 4 2 1 1 7 1 Great Britain 3 1 2 0 5 4 South Africa 4 0 1 3 1 -9 France 3 0 1 2 1 -10

The Indian hockey team has had an unbeaten run in the first three games at the Paris Olympics and will try to keep the momentum going as they pursue a long-awaited gold medal in the tournament. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's excellent form has been the key factor for the team that has bagged two wins and one draw in the campaign so far.However, the Indian team will be hoping to include more field goals and not be dependant on just the set pieces going into the business end of their tournament. Placed in Pool B, India have already faced New Zealand, Argentina and Ireland and have a challenging set of matches against defending champion Belgium and Australia to follow.Coming onto Pool A, the Netherlands hockey team are currently topping the tables in a group having some heavyweights like Germany in it. Both Netherlands and Germany haven't had a perfect journey so far and have lost points in their three matches so far. While the Dutch have drawn their match against Great Britain (2-2), Germany have lost 2-0 against Spain 2hich has got the group in an interesting position at the moment.With four teams set to qualify from each of the Pools for the quarter finals, each point will matter from now on as teams look to put to their best foot forward in the games to come. Indian fans would also watch how their side fares against formidable sides like Belgium and Australia in their bid to win back-to-back medals in the Olympics.