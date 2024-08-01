Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Olympics 2024: Hockey points table of Pool A, B; Indian team rankings

Olympics 2024: Hockey points table of Pool A, B; Indian team rankings

Placed in Pool B, India have already faced New Zealand, Argentina and Ireland and have a challenging set of matches against defending champion Belgium and Australia to follow.

Harmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet
Paris: India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal from a penalty stroke against New Zealand during the Pool B hockey match between India and New Zealand, at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 1:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian hockey team has had an unbeaten run in the first three games at the Paris Olympics and will try to keep the momentum going as they pursue a long-awaited gold medal in the tournament. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's excellent form has been the key factor for the team that has bagged two wins and one draw in the campaign so far.

However, the Indian team will be hoping to include more field goals and not be dependant on just the set pieces going into the business end of their tournament. Placed in Pool B, India have already faced New Zealand, Argentina and Ireland and have a challenging set of matches against defending champion Belgium and Australia to follow.

Here's how the Pool B points table looks at the moment

Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey Group B points table
Teams Played Won Draw Lost Points GD
             
Belgium 3 3 0 0 9 7
India 3 2 1 0 7 3
Australia 3 2 0 1 6 -2
Argentina 3 1 1 1 4 1
New Zealand 3 0 0 3 0 -4
Ireland 3 0 0 3 0 -5


Coming onto Pool A, the Netherlands hockey team are currently topping the tables in a group having some heavyweights like Germany in it. Both Netherlands and Germany haven't had a perfect journey so far and have lost points in their three matches so far. While the Dutch have drawn their match against Great Britain (2-2), Germany have lost 2-0 against Spain 2hich has got the group in an interesting position at the moment.

Here's how the Pool A standings look like so far

Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey Group A points table
Teams Played Won Draw Lost Points GD
             
Germany 4 3 0 1 9 9
Netherlands 4 2 1 1 7 5
Spain 4 2 1 1 7 1
Great Britain 3 1 2 0 5 4
South Africa 4 0 1 3 1 -9
France 3 0 1 2 1 -10


With four teams set to qualify from each of the Pools for the quarter finals, each point will matter from now on as teams look to put to their best foot forward in the games to come. Indian fans would also watch how their side fares against formidable sides like Belgium and Australia in their bid to win back-to-back medals in the Olympics.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS, Day 5: Sindhu, Lakshya and Prannoy qualifies for pre-quartfinals

Olympics 2024: Paralympic legend Deepa Malik congratulates Manu Bhaker

Superfan spends life savings to attend her 7th Summer Olympics in Paris

Djokovic enters Paris Olympics quarterfinals; eyes his first gold medal

2024 Olympics: Lovlina wins first match at Paris; Assam CM congratulates

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 1:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story