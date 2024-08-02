Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule today Indian events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST) Result Golf (Men's Individual Stoke Play; Day 2) Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma 12:30:00 TBD Shooting (25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision) Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh 12:30:00 TBD Shooting (Skeet Men's Qualification; Day 1) Anant Jeet Singh Naruka 13:00:00 TBD Rowing (Men's sculls; Finals D) Balaraj Panwar 13:00:00 TBD Archery (Mixed Team) Ankita Bhajan and Dheeraj Bommadevara 13:19:00 TBD Judo (Women's 78kg) Tulika Maan 13:30:00 TBD Sailing (Women's Dinghy) Nethra Kumanan 15:45:00 TBD Hockey (Men's) India vs Australia 16:45:00 TBD Badmintion (Men's singles; Q/F) Lakshya Sen 18:30:00 TBD Sailing (Men's Dinghy) Vishnu Saravanan 19:05:00 TBD Athletics (Women's 5000m; Round 1) Ankita and Parul Chaudhary 21:40:00 TBD Athletics (Men's Shot Put Qualification) Tajinderpal Singh Toor 23:40:00 TBD

The telecast of India's Day 7 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on August 2 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

