Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
The Indian athletes can win 2 medals today with the Archery mixed team event and the Judo +78 kg category. Lakshya Sen will also play his quarter-final tie at 9PM.
|Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule today
|Indian events
|Indian athletes in action today
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Golf (Men's Individual Stoke Play; Day 2)
|Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma
|12:30:00
|TBD
|Shooting (25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision)
|Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh
|12:30:00
|TBD
|Shooting (Skeet Men's Qualification; Day 1)
|Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|13:00:00
|TBD
|Rowing (Men's sculls; Finals D)
|Balaraj Panwar
|13:00:00
|TBD
|Archery (Mixed Team)
|Ankita Bhajan and Dheeraj Bommadevara
|13:19:00
|TBD
|Judo (Women's 78kg)
|Tulika Maan
|13:30:00
|TBD
|Sailing (Women's Dinghy)
|Nethra Kumanan
|15:45:00
|TBD
|Hockey (Men's)
|India vs Australia
|16:45:00
|TBD
|Badmintion (Men's singles; Q/F)
|Lakshya Sen
|18:30:00
|TBD
|Sailing (Men's Dinghy)
|Vishnu Saravanan
|19:05:00
|TBD
|Athletics (Women's 5000m; Round 1)
|Ankita and Parul Chaudhary
|21:40:00
|TBD
|Athletics (Men's Shot Put Qualification)
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|23:40:00
|TBD
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 11:26 AM IST