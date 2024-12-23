Ace shuttler PV Sindhu marries Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur; photos viral

In Udaipur on Sunday, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and her fiancé Venkata Datta Sai tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows in front of their relatives and close friends while wearing exquisite traditional wedding clothing.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jodhpur's Minister of Culture and Tourism, was also present at the happy occasion and posted the first wedding photo to his X (formerly Twitter) account. On Saturday, Sindhu and Dutta, an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies based in Hyderabad, got engaged.

Shekhawat wrote on X, "Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.”

PV Sindhu marries Venkata Datta: Inside the wedding

A lively Sangeet ceremony kicked off the wedding celebrations on December 20. The next day, there were Haldi, Pellikuthuru, and Mehendi ceremonies. Sindhu looked elegant in a gorgeous cream-colored saree for the main ceremony, and her husband matched her outfit with a cream sherwani.

According to Sindhu's father, the wedding plans came together in less than a month, despite the fact that the families had known one another for a long time. Given Sindhu's already full training and competition schedule for the next season, the pair made a calculated decision about the timing. The festivities will continue on December 24 when the couple throws a reception party in Hyderabad, Sindhu's hometown.

Who is Venkata Datta Sai, PV Sindhu’s husband?

Venkata Datta Sai, the groom, is an entrepreneur from Hyderabad who works as the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies. Datta Sai, who is known for being quiet, has mostly avoided the spotlight but has drawn attention since the wedding announcement.