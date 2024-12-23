Chess star Tania Sachdev seeks recognition; Delhi CM Atishi responds

Olympiad gold-winning Indian chess player Tania Sachdev on Monday lamented the "lack of recognition" from the government of Delhi, prompting chief minister Atishi to reach out to her for "thoughts and suggestions" on the matter.

The 38-year-old Arjuna Awardee, who is based in the national capital, said the Delhi government is yet to acknowledge her achievements.

"Having played for India since 2008, it's disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess. States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step," she posted on her 'X' account.

"In 2022 Chess Olympiad I came back with a historic team bronze and an individual medal. Two years later 2024, the historic Chess Olympic gold, and till date there has been no acknowledgment or recognition by the state govt," she said.

She tagged Atishi and her ruling Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, urging them to support the state's chess players.

Atishi responded to her post by inviting her for a conversation, while insisting that her government has been supportive of sporting talent.

"Hi Tania, we have always supported all our athletes, sportsmen and sportswomen, especially in our schools. Would love to meet you and understand what more can be done especially for chess players," Atishi said.

"My office will reach out to you and I am really looking forward to hearing your thoughts and suggestions," she added.

Sachdev was part of the team that also comprised D Harika, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal that claimed the top honours in the women's event of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. It was the first time that the country had won the top award.

Vaishali, who hails from Tamil Nadu, and the Telangana-based Harika were awarded Rs 25 lakh each by their respective state governments.

Deshmukh was presented with a cash prize of Rs one crore by her home state of Maharashtra.

Sachdev's other achievements include winning the team bronze as well as an individual bronze on board 4 at the 2022 chess Olympiad.

In 2005, Sachdev had become the eighth Indian to earn the woman grandmaster title. In the following two years, she won the Indian Women's Championship title.