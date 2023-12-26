Home / Sports / Other Sports News / AITA seeks Sports Ministry's advise on India's Davis Cup tour to Pakistan

AITA seeks Sports Ministry's advise on India's Davis Cup tour to Pakistan

All India Tennis Association (AITA) sought the Sports Ministry's advice on the national team's travel to Pakistan for the Davis Cup World Group 1 Play-off tie in Islamabad in February 2024

India vs Pakistan in Tennis. Photo: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Tuesday sought the Sports Ministry's advise on the national team's travel to Pakistan for the Davis Cup World Group 1 Play-off tie against the neighbours at Islamabad in February next year.

The AITA's move came after the International Tennis Federation Tribunal rejected its request to shift the tie to a neutral venue.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We have asked for Sports Ministry's advise as to what is the policy on travelling to Pakistan. It's a World Cup of tennis. We are awaiting reply," AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar told PTI.

The tie is scheduled to be played at the Pakistan Sports Complex on February 3 and 4.

Dhupar had earlier told PTI that the AITA will approach the Sports Ministry on Monday and seek guidance if they can send a team.

India and Pakistan were last drawn against each other in 2019 and the tie was scheduled to take place across the border as the Indians had hosted the previous encounter in Mumbai in 2006.

But the AITA managed to shift the tie to a neutral venue, Kazakhstan, citing political tensions between the two countries.

The Indian Davis Cup team last travelled to Pakistan way back in 1964 when Akhtar Ali, Premjit Lall and SP Misra helped the visitors win the tie 4-0 in Lahore.

The Indian cricket team last toured Pakistan in 2006 but since then the two sides have not played a bilateral series for more than a decade due to diplomatic tensions between the neighbouring nations.

Also Read

Davis Cup: Ramkumar to lead Indian challenge against Pakistan on grass

Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener

World Cup 2023: David Warner equals Virat Kohli record during AUS-PAK game

Ashes 5th Test: McGrath gives verdict on David Warner's last Test match

Davis Cup: India vs Pakistan again, PTF won't agree for neutral venue

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat to return Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award in protest

PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls' Randhir Singh encourages former ward Pawan

I envy today's athletes because I was in wrong era: Anju Bobby George

Belated wisdom: Sena (UBT) mouthpiece jabs Centre over suspension of WFI

I have severed ties with wrestling, says Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TennisIndia vs PakistanDavis Cup

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story