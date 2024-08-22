Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event live time, streaming

After claiming a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in the Lausanne Diamond League during the men's javelin throw event on Thursday, August 22.

The double Olympic medallist will aim for the top spot in today's competition, especially in the absence of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who secured the gold medal at the Paris Olympics two weeks ago. However, five of the top javelin throwers will still be in action. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Who are Neeraj Chopra's competitors at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 today?

Neeraj Chopra started his 2024 season with a throw of 88.36 metres at the Doha Diamond League in May, finishing second. At that event, Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic claimed the top spot with a throw of 88.38 metres. Vadlejch, who won a silver medal at Tokyo 2020, narrowly missed out on a bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Julian Weber of Germany is also expected to be a strong contender. Weber has a season-best throw of 88.37 metres and finished sixth in Paris with a throw of 87.40 metres. He topped the leaderboard at the Paris Diamond League last month, a few weeks before the Olympics, with a throw of 85.91 metres.

What is Neeraj Chopra aiming for at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024?

More From This Section

Neeraj Chopra, who is 26 years old, is currently ranked fourth in the Diamond League 2024 standings. To qualify for the Diamond League Final in Brussels next month, he must finish among the top six in Lausanne.

When is the next Diamond League competition?

Following the Lausanne event, the next Diamond League meeting is scheduled for September 5 in Zurich, which will also feature a men's javelin throw event.

When is the 2024 Diamond League final?

The season-ending Diamond League Final will be held in Brussels on September 13-14.

How is Neeraj Chopra preparing for the Diamond League 2024?



After a busy few days following the Olympic final on August 8, Chopra resumed training in Switzerland. He is determined to finish the season on a high note, despite being hindered by an injury.

Neeraj Chopra's fitness concern

"The final treatment will be after the season ends. There's only one month left, so I’ll try to manage it as best as I can and consult the doctors later. Initially, I was considering only the Zurich Diamond League and the final, but thankfully, the injury is manageable. It usually worsens after competitions, but this time Ishan [physio Marwaha] treated me in Paris. I would like to thank him—he has been with me since 2017 and has helped me through injuries and surgeries," Chopra said.





Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw stats





Neeraj Chopra’s top 5 throws Throw Competition 89.94m Diamond League, Stockholm 89.45m Paris Olympics (Final) 89.34m Paris Olympics (Qualification) 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games 89.08m Diamond League, Lausanne The 26-year-old has been managing this injury since winning gold at the World Championships last year.

Neeraj Chopra’s best throw year-wise Year Throw Competition 2024 89.45m Paris Olympics (Final) 2023 88.88m Asian Games, Hangzhou 2022 89.94m Diamond League, Stockholm 2021 88.07m Federation Cup, Patiala 2020 87.86m ACNW League Meeting, Potchefstroom

Neeraj Chopra's personal best throws (Overall) Rank Throw Competition Date 1 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022 2 89.45m Paris 2024 Olympics - F August 8, 2024 3 89.34m Paris 2024 Olympics - Q August 6, 2024 4 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku) June 14, 2022 5 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 August 26, 2022 6 88.88m Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou) October 4, 2023 7 88.77m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q August 25, 2023 8 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 May 5, 2023 9 88.44m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022 10 88.39m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q July 21, 2022 11 88.36m Doha Diamond League 2024 May 10, 2024 12 88.17m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F August 27, 2023 13 88.13m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F July 23, 2022 14 88.07m Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala) March 5, 2021 15 88.06m Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta) August 27, 2018 16 88.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022 17 87.86m ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom) January 28, 2020 18 87.80m Federation Cup (Patiala) March 17, 2021 19 87.73m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F August 27, 2023 20 87.66m Lausanne Diamond League 2023 June 30, 2023 21 87.58m Tokyo 2020 Olympics - F August 7, 2021 22 87.46m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022 23 87.43m Doha Diamond League 2018 May 4, 2018 24 87.03m Tokyo 2020 Olympics - F August 7, 2021 25 87.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022 26 86.92m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku) June 14, 2022 27 86.84m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022 28 86.79m Kuortane Games 2021 June 26, 2021 29 86.69m Kuortane Games 2022 June 18, 2022 30 86.67m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022 31 86.65m Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Q August 4, 2021 32 86.52m Doha Diamond League 2023 May 5, 2023 33 86.48m World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz) July 23, 2016 34 86.47m Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast) April 14, 2018

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live timing today (IST), Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live streaming and telecast

When is the Lausanne Diamond League 2024?

The Lausanne Diamond League 2024 will take place on Thursday (August 22).

Is Neeraj Chopra participating in Lausanne Diamond League 2024?

Despite injury concerns, Neeraj Chopra has decided to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League 2024.

At what time, Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event begin today?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event live timing is 11:30 PM IST on August 22.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during Diamond League 2024?

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during Diamond League 2024.

How to watch the live streaming of Lausanne Diamond League 2024, where Neeraj Chopra will be in action?

Jio Cinema will live stream Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw event in India today.