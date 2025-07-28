FIDE Women's World Cup Final tie-breaker 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Koneru and Divya's tie-breaker underway

After two hard-fought draws between veteran Grandmaster Koneru Humpy and rising star IM Divya Deshmukh, the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 are deciding the title with a high-stakes tie-breakers today in Batumi. With neither player managing a victory in the classical games, the final showdown is expected to deliver a tense and thrilling finish as the two Indian chess talents battle it out for the championship title and a $50,000 prize.
Humpy, 38, brings with her a wealth of top-level experience and recently advanced through a gripping semi-final tie-break. Her calm under pressure and exceptional endgame skills make her a strong contender in rapid and blitz formats, where both quick thinking and steady nerves are crucial. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Deshmukh has impressed with her bold, attacking style, regularly toppling higher-rated opponents with speed and tactical prowess.
FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Tie-break Format
The tie-break phase will kick off with two rapid games, each with a time control of 10 minutes and a 10-second increment per move. If the match remains undecided, it will proceed to a faster set of two rapid games (5 minutes plus a 3-second increment). Should a winner still not emerge, the players will engage in blitz rounds (3 minutes plus a 2-second increment), repeated in a sudden-death format until the title is claimed.
FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker live telecast: There will be no live telecast of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker in India.
FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker live streaming: The live streaming of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker will be available on FIDE’s official YouTube channel in India.
2:29 PM
Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Both players not settling for a draw yet!
Divya takes her time on the clock, searching for the best move. Neither player is willing to settle for a draw just yet.
2:19 PM
Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Moves 16-22!
Here’s a summary of moves 16 to 25 between Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy. Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, commenting on the first rapid tie-breaker, suggests that a draw is the most probable result. Although Humpy is a pawn ahead, Anand notes that this advantage isn’t decisive.
h3 Bg6
Na4 Bg5
Nxg5 Qxg5
Rg3 Qf6
d5 Rad8
Qg4 cxd5
Rf3 Qe6
Qf4 b6
Nc3 Ne4
Re1 Qc6
2:17 PM
Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Humpy slightly in advantage!
Humpy keeps pressing for a queen trade, which Divya consistently declines. However, despite a series of mistakes, Humpy appears to have secured a slight advantage.
2:12 PM
Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Divya fights back!
After a few errors from Humpy, Divya manages to recover some lost ground. She could equalize by capturing a pawn but instead opts to launch an attack on Humpy’s queen.
2:09 PM
Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Koneru running out of time!
Divya Deshmukh has less than 7 minutes on the clock, while Koneru Humpy’s time is approaching 5 minutes. Despite the narrowing time gap, the 38-year-old veteran holds a strong position and is poised to target Divya’s key knight.
2:07 PM
Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: No Queen trade so far between the two!
Humpy captures the pawn and proposes a queen exchange, but Divya declines and intensifies her assault along the f-file.
2:02 PM
Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Advantage Humpy?
Another minor misstep from Divya allows Humpy to widen her edge. She now has the opportunity to target Divya’s rook on g3 with a knight maneuver and potentially gain a pawn.
1:57 PM
Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: 19 moves in!
We are 19 moves in as another bishop-for-knight exchange occurs as Divya compels Humpy to activate her queen, then swiftly follows up with a rook attack. Humpy calmly evades the danger.
1:56 PM
Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Humpy attacks!
Humpy advances her knight deep into enemy territory before exchanging it for a bishop. She's aiming to unsettle Divya’s setup, which already features an isolated central pawn.
1:54 PM
Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Tie-break underway!
Divya kicks off the first rapid game of the tiebreaks with Petrov’s Defence. An early exchange of pawns sets the tone, followed by a rapid sequence of moves from both players.