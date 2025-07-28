FIDE Women's World Cup Final tie-breaker 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Koneru and Divya's tie-breaker underway

After two hard-fought draws between veteran Grandmaster Koneru Humpy and rising star IM Divya Deshmukh, the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 are deciding the title with a high-stakes tie-breakers today in Batumi. With neither player managing a victory in the classical games, the final showdown is expected to deliver a tense and thrilling finish as the two Indian chess talents battle it out for the championship title and a $50,000 prize.

ALSO READ: FIDE Women's World Cup Final Tie-break: Humpy vs Divya live time, streaming Humpy, 38, brings with her a wealth of top-level experience and recently advanced through a gripping semi-final tie-break. Her calm under pressure and exceptional endgame skills make her a strong contender in rapid and blitz formats, where both quick thinking and steady nerves are crucial. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Deshmukh has impressed with her bold, attacking style, regularly toppling higher-rated opponents with speed and tactical prowess.

FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Tie-break Format

The tie-break phase will kick off with two rapid games, each with a time control of 10 minutes and a 10-second increment per move. If the match remains undecided, it will proceed to a faster set of two rapid games (5 minutes plus a 3-second increment). Should a winner still not emerge, the players will engage in blitz rounds (3 minutes plus a 2-second increment), repeated in a sudden-death format until the title is claimed.

FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker live telecast: There will be no live telecast of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker in India.

FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker live streaming: The live streaming of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker will be available on FIDE’s official YouTube channel in India.