FIDE Women's World Cup Final tie-breaker 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Koneru and Divya's tie-breaker underway

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Chess Women's World cup live

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
After two hard-fought draws between veteran Grandmaster Koneru Humpy and rising star IM Divya Deshmukh, the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 are deciding the title with a high-stakes tie-breakers today in Batumi. With neither player managing a victory in the classical games, the final showdown is expected to deliver a tense and thrilling finish as the two Indian chess talents battle it out for the championship title and a $50,000 prize.
 
Humpy, 38, brings with her a wealth of top-level experience and recently advanced through a gripping semi-final tie-break. Her calm under pressure and exceptional endgame skills make her a strong contender in rapid and blitz formats, where both quick thinking and steady nerves are crucial. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Deshmukh has impressed with her bold, attacking style, regularly toppling higher-rated opponents with speed and tactical prowess. 
 
FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Tie-break Format
 
The tie-break phase will kick off with two rapid games, each with a time control of 10 minutes and a 10-second increment per move. If the match remains undecided, it will proceed to a faster set of two rapid games (5 minutes plus a 3-second increment). Should a winner still not emerge, the players will engage in blitz rounds (3 minutes plus a 2-second increment), repeated in a sudden-death format until the title is claimed.
 
FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker live telecast: There will be no live telecast of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker in India.
 
FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker live streaming: The live streaming of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final tie-breaker will be available on FIDE’s official YouTube channel in India.

2:29 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Both players not settling for a draw yet!

Divya takes her time on the clock, searching for the best move. Neither player is willing to settle for a draw just yet.

2:19 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Moves 16-22!

Here’s a summary of moves 16 to 25 between Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy. Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, commenting on the first rapid tie-breaker, suggests that a draw is the most probable result. Although Humpy is a pawn ahead, Anand notes that this advantage isn’t decisive.

  1. h3 Bg6

  2. Na4 Bg5

  3. Nxg5 Qxg5

  4. Rg3 Qf6

  5. d5 Rad8

  6. Qg4 cxd5

  7. Rf3 Qe6

  8. Qf4 b6

  9. Nc3 Ne4

  10. Re1 Qc6

2:17 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Humpy slightly in advantage!

Humpy keeps pressing for a queen trade, which Divya consistently declines. However, despite a series of mistakes, Humpy appears to have secured a slight advantage.

2:12 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Divya fights back!

After a few errors from Humpy, Divya manages to recover some lost ground. She could equalize by capturing a pawn but instead opts to launch an attack on Humpy’s queen.

2:09 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Koneru running out of time!

Divya Deshmukh has less than 7 minutes on the clock, while Koneru Humpy’s time is approaching 5 minutes. Despite the narrowing time gap, the 38-year-old veteran holds a strong position and is poised to target Divya’s key knight.

2:07 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: No Queen trade so far between the two!

Humpy captures the pawn and proposes a queen exchange, but Divya declines and intensifies her assault along the f-file.

2:02 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Advantage Humpy?

Another minor misstep from Divya allows Humpy to widen her edge. She now has the opportunity to target Divya’s rook on g3 with a knight maneuver and potentially gain a pawn.

1:57 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: 19 moves in!

We are 19 moves in as another bishop-for-knight exchange occurs as Divya compels Humpy to activate her queen, then swiftly follows up with a rook attack. Humpy calmly evades the danger.

1:56 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Humpy attacks!

Humpy advances her knight deep into enemy territory before exchanging it for a bishop. She's aiming to unsettle Divya’s setup, which already features an isolated central pawn.

1:54 PM

Koneru vs Divya Chess Women's World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Tie-break underway!

Divya kicks off the first rapid game of the tiebreaks with Petrov’s Defence. An early exchange of pawns sets the tone, followed by a rapid sequence of moves from both players.
First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

