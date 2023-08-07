Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey ACT: Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta rues team's finishing problem

Hockey ACT: Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta rues team's finishing problem

Skipper Umar Bhutta on Sunday admitted that Pakistan need to analyse why they are unable to cross the line despite coming close to winning

Press Trust of India Chennai
Pakistan hockey player during a match against Korea in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. Photo: Hockey India

Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
Skipper Umar Bhutta on Sunday admitted that Pakistan need to analyse why they are unable to cross the line despite coming close to winning.

Pakistan's latest contest was against Japan in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy where they settled for a 3-3 draw despite gaining the lead a couple of times.

"Firstly, we need to analyse why we are not able to finish the game despite coming so close to winning. It's understandable against bigger sides like Germany, who scored one goal, and it's a win-win situation for them unless the opponent scores," he told PTI after the draw.

"Secondly, we struggled initially in the short corners. However, we are able to score in short corners as well as field goals now. Had these come beforehand, we would have been in a better position right now (in the competition)."

"But overall, if I analyse my team and my players, I am impressed by their performance," he added.

On Pakistan's upcoming encounter against China on Monday, a side that has not been at its best in this event, Bhutta firmly replied, "They are a strong opponent, regardless of how they have been playing in this tournament. We are not taking them lightly, but we expect to win."

Pakistan's head coach wants team's defensive structure to improve

Although Pakistan had enough scoring chances against Japan, it was their defensive errors that cost them a victory.

Pakistan head coach Muhammad Saqlain analysed that while his side needs to convert the chances better, it's the defensive structure that needs some improvement.

"To be honest, we have been missing enough chances, especially in bigger matches which is never beneficial for the side. Otherwise, we played attacking and structured hockey, as per our plans, which has only been improving lately.

"But, we have to invest more time working on our defence," he said during a media interaction.

"There is no problem with our attacking structure. We are making penetrations much more regularly than other teams. We can improve our defensive structure."

Enquired about how Pakistan will make its approach against China, he noted, "Never underestimate any side in modern-day hockey. China drew against (South) Korea."

"We have to go all-out against them and score goals aplenty to better our goal difference and keep our chances for semis alive. Before playing against India, we need to score enough goals to boost the confidence of the individuals in our side.

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

