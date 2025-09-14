Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs China LIVE SCORE Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: India 1-2 China (4th quarter)
India vs China LIVE SCORE Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: India 1-2 China (4th quarter)

India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE UPDATES: Navneet's first minute goal is so far India's only goal in the match

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final India vs China live updates
Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final India vs China live updates

Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
7:22 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Fourth quarter underway

The fourth and final quarter of the match is now underway with India trailing 1-2 against China. 

7:19 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Third quarter ends

The third quarter of the  match comes to an end with hosts China now leading 2-1. 

7:14 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: China win the penalty corner

41": China with a brilliant counter attack has finally  found the lead in the match with only five minutes left in the quarter.
 
Score: India 1-2 China (3rd quarter)

7:12 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: China pushing India back

40": China are back on attack and are pushing the Indian defence back into the circle..
 
Score: India 1-1 China (3rd quarter)

7:07 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: India on attack

35": India have changed the gears and are now playing more attacking game but China is keeping the ball away from their circle. 
 
Score: India 1-1 China (3rd quarter)

7:02 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Second half underway

The second half of the match is now underway. 

6:54 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: First half ends

The first half of the match ends with both teams ties 1-1 but China have been the more dominant side so far in the match and India need to play with aggression in the second half if they want to win the match. 

6:47 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: China still on attack

25": After finding the qualizer China are now contiously pushing for the leading goal as India looks under too much pressure. 
 
Score: India 1-1 China (2nd quarter)

6:42 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: China level things up

21": China finally finds the first goal of the match to level things up with India.
 
Score: India 1-1 China (2nd quarter)

6:40 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Relentless China

20": China are creating chnaces after chances keeping the ball almost in the Indian circle but they are unaable to find the equalizer. 
 
Score: India 1-0 China (2nd quarter)

6:37 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Indian defence on display

17": Another set of Chinese penalty corner saved by India to keep thier lead intact.
 
Score: India 1-0 China (2nd quarter)

6:34 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Second quarter underway

The second quarter of the match is now underway.

6:31 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: First quarter ends

The first quarter of the match ends with India leading 1-0 against hosts China.

6:25 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: On equal footings

10": Despite India in lead the match is on equal footings as both teams are looking dangerous to score the next goal. China more likely. 
 
Score: India 1-0 China (1st quarter)

6:18 PM

IND vs CHN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Back-to-back PC's for China

4": China had the chnace to level the score early with penalty corner but they failed thaks to India's brilliant defence. 
 
Score: India 1-0 China (1st quarter)
First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

