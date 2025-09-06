Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 0-1 JPN in 2nd quarter

The Indian women’s hockey team will be looking to build on their dream start to the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 as they prepare to take on Japan in their second group-stage fixture today. After an emphatic 11-0 win over Thailand in their tournament opener, Salima Tete and her squad have firmly asserted their presence in the competition. Their dominant performance showcased not only attacking flair but also a solid defensive setup, giving them a great foundation as they aim to progress deep into the tournament being hosted in China.
However, Japan won’t be an easy hurdle to cross. The Japanese side also began their campaign on a strong note, defeating Singapore 9-0 in convincing fashion. With both teams coming into this clash with high-scoring victories and plenty of confidence, fans can expect an exciting and closely fought contest.
This clash promises to be India’s first big test in the tournament and could provide insight into their title credentials. As two unbeaten sides face off, the stakes are high and the margin for error is minimal. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates from this high-octane showdown between India and Japan in the Asia Cup 2025.
Women's Asia Cup 2025 India vs Japan LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
Action all set to begin in China as the Women in Blue look forward to putting a decent performance.
4:05 PM
Women's Asia Cup 2025 India vs Japan LIVE UPDATES: Tough opposition against India today!
Japan will pose a tough challenge for India. They too made a dominant start to their campaign, cruising past Singapore with a commanding 9-0 win. With both sides entering this fixture on the back of emphatic victories and riding high on confidence, spectators can look forward to a thrilling and competitive encounter.
3:58 PM
Women's Asia Cup 2025 India vs Japan LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin at 4:30 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Japan. Action to begin at 4:30 PM IST.