Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 0-1 JPN in 2nd quarter

The Indian women’s hockey team will be looking to build on their dream start to the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 as they prepare to take on Japan in their second group-stage fixture today. After an emphatic 11-0 win over Thailand in their tournament opener, Salima Tete and her squad have firmly asserted their presence in the competition. Their dominant performance showcased not only attacking flair but also a solid defensive setup, giving them a great foundation as they aim to progress deep into the tournament being hosted in China.

ALSO READ: India vs Japan hockey live streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025 live timings However, Japan won’t be an easy hurdle to cross. The Japanese side also began their campaign on a strong note, defeating Singapore 9-0 in convincing fashion. With both teams coming into this clash with high-scoring victories and plenty of confidence, fans can expect an exciting and closely fought contest.