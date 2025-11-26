Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Malaysia Sultan Azlan Shah Cup LIVE UPDATES: India 2-1 Malaysia (2nd quarter)
India vs Malaysia Sultan Azlan Shah Cup LIVE UPDATES: India 2-1 Malaysia (2nd quarter)

India, with one win and one loss, are sitting at the 4th spot in the points table, while Malaysia, with one win and one draw, are sitting at the third spot

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
4:13 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India back in lead

21": India are back in lead thanks to brilliant field goal from Sukhjeet.
 
Score: India 2-1 Malaysia (2nd quarter)

4:11 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India continues offensive play

20": India have started the second quarter similar to first and are playing full press in Malyasian box. 
 
Score: India 1-1 Malaysia (2nd quarter)

4:07 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Second quarter underway

The second quarter of the match is now underway with both teams tied 1-1. 

4:05 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: First quarter converts

15": The first quarter of the match concludes with both teams tied on 1-1.
 
Score: India 1-1 Malaysia (1st quarter)

4:03 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Malaysia fires back

13": Malaysia have levelled the score with a brillaint PC goal from Faizel Saari. 
 
Score: India 1-1 Malaysia (1st quarter)

3:58 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Malaysia making comeback

10": Malaysia are now firing back hard and have started to show glimpse of comeback. 
 
Score: India 1-0 Malaysia (1st quarter)

3:55 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: PC for Malaysia

7": Dilpreet's foul on Malaysian defender have won the home side first PC of the match but they fail to convert. 
 
Score: India 1-0 Malaysia (1st quarter)

3:49 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India scores

7": India have taken the lead in the match thanks to Karthi's brillaint tap in. 
 
Score: India 1-0 Malaysia (1st quarter)

3:47 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India make substitution

5": India have made early subsitituion in the match and have called experienced Amit Rohitdas on the field. 
 
Score: India 0-0 Malaysia (1st quarter)

3:44 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: PC for India

3": India have started the game on high with high press keeping Malaysian defenders in check. They have won the first PC of the match in just the third minute.

Score: India 0-0 Malaysia (1st quarter)

3:30 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Match underway

Players are on the ground as the India vs Malaysia hockey match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 is now underway. 

3:20 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Match to get underway soon

The India vs Malaysia hockey match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will kick off at 3:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.

3:11 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Belgium beat Korea

Belgium beat Korea 6-2 in the match and are now table toppers in the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. 

3:00 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Belgium extends lead

Belgium has extended its lead to 6-1 vs. Korea. They will replace Malaysia at the top of the table if Korea fails to make a comeback. 

2:50 PM

India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Other match scoreline

Belgium are taking on Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup before the Indian game and are leading by 3-1 in the fourth quarter. 
First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

