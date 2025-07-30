Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Motors slips 4%, top loser on Sensex, Nifty today; here's why

Tata Motors slips 4%, top loser on Sensex, Nifty today; here's why

Tata Motors stock dipped 4% in Wednesday's intra-day trade following reports that the company was in talks to acquire controlling stake in a commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer based out of Italy.

Tata motors

Tata Motors (Photo: Twitter)

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors share price today

 
Shares of Tata Motors slipped 4 per cent to ₹665.45 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on reports that the company was set to acquire Italian truck manufacturer Iveco from its primary stakeholder, the Agnelli family.
 
The stock price of Tata Group Company had hit a 52-week low of ₹542.55 on April 7, 2025. It has corrected 44 per cent from its all-time high level of ₹1,179.05 touched on July 30, 2024.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE 

Tata Motors to acquire Iveco for $4.5 billion

 
Tata Motors is set to acquire Italian truck manufacturer Iveco from its primary stakeholder, the Agnelli family, in a transaction valued at $4.5 billion, according to a report by The Economic Times. This would mark Tata Group’s second-largest acquisition, following its purchase of Corus, and the largest deal to date for the automotive division. Tata Motors had acquired Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) for $2.3 billion in 2008. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
 
 
As per media sources, Tata Motors is in talks to acquire controlling stake in a commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer based out of Italy i.e. Iveco. Iveco is a significant player in the CV domain with a product profile very similar to Tata Motors. It is present across the drivetrain technology namely diesel, CNG, electric etc. as well as has offerings across LCVs to M&HCVs including buses. It had a market share of 13.3 per cent in the LCV space (3.5-7.5T) in Europe while its market share in the M&HCV space (>7.5T) is pegged at 7.1 per cent.
 

ICICI Securities view on Tata Motors

 
Iveco did sales of 14.9 billion Euros in CY24 with 73 per cent coming from CV domain (~11 billion Euros) and the rest 6 per cent from Defence and 21 per cent from engines. It clocked earnings before interest tax (EBIT) margin of 5.7 per cent. It is a listed company with market capitalization of 5.1 billion Euros and trades at a valuation of ~12x PE on TTM basis and ~0.3x P/S. ICICI Securities in a note said it don't see any strategic fit for Tata Motors from this potential acquisition and might strain its balance sheet which has recently turned net debt free (automotive). 

Also Read

GNG Electronics IPO listing

GNG Electronics posts bumper debut on bourses; shares list at 50% premium

Larsen & Toubro

L&T rises 4% on posting Q1 results; most brokerages raise target price

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: BPCL, 19 others to go ex-date on July 31; do you own any?

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, July 30: RIL, NTPC, Star Health, Asian Paints

trading

These 2 Mukul Agrawal portfolio stocks zoom up to 20%. Do you own?

 
The growth outlook at Iveco business is also not encouraging in nature. The only driver for stake purchase could be inexpensive valuations, which comes with difficulties in terms of operating in high-cost foreign soil. Tata Motors is yet to comment on this and we shall closely monitor developments in this case, the brokerage firm said.  ALSO READ | L&T rises 4% on posting Q1 results; most brokerages raise target price

Tata Motors Q1 results on August 8, 2025

 
Tata Motors has informed the exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company was scheduled for August 8, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26).
 

Demerger: A strategic leap

 
To empower each business to pursue its distinct vision, the demerger of Tata Motors into two listed entities - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles (including EV and JLR) - is progressing as planned, the company said in its FY25 annual report. 
 
Enabling corporate actions to streamline the capital structure of the Company and enhance its operational focus gathered pace during the year with the successful delisting of its DVRs and the merger of Tata Motors Finance with Tata Capital Ltd. The company’s shareholders approved the demerger which is expected to be effective during the second half of 2025, with shareholders receiving equivalent shares in both entities, Tata Motors said. 

More From This Section

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hold minor gains; L&T gains 4%, Tata Motors slumps 3%

initial public offerings, IPO

M&B Engineering IPO opens today: GMP up 11%; should you subscribe?

Sri Lotus Developers IPO

Sri Lotus Developers IPO opens today: GMP up 29%; should you apply?

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee slides past 87/$ as Trump's tariff remarks, oil rally weigh

Vijay Chandok, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai. (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

NSDL IPO opens: Analysts upbeat on fair valuation; should you subscribe?

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchRussia EarthquakeNSDL IPOQ4 Results TodayInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon