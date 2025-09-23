Netweb Technologies stock up 150% in 5 months; still worth your money?

The stock price of Netweb Technologies has zoomed 150 per cent in the last five months. The stock from levels of ₹1,411 at the end of April 2025, hit a record high of ₹3,559 in trade on Monday, September 2022. The buying interest at the counter has been attributed to recent order wins, and strong Q1 earnings. On Monday, Netweb Technologies said it won an order worth ₹450 crore for the supply and deployment of its advanced Tyrone AI GPU-accelerated systems. Earlier in September, the company reportedly secured a ₹1,734 crore strategic order to power India's sovereign AI infrastructure. On the earnings front, Netweb's net profit doubled or grew by 100 per cent to ₹30.47 crore in Q1FY26, while revenue from operations jumped by 101.7 per cent to ₹301.21 crore from a year ago period. ALSO READ | Time to sell IT stocks on Trump's H-1B visa salvo? On Tuesday, thus far, Netweb Technologies stock tumbled to a low of ₹3,355, and quoted with a loss of 3.3 per cent ₹3,417 levels as of 9:50 AM. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.3 per cent, and the Nifty IT slipped 0.5 per cent. Given this background, is Netweb Technologies still worth your money? Here's a technical outlook on the stock.
Netweb TechnologiesCurrent Price: ₹3,417 Likely Target: ₹3,915 Upside Potential: 14.6% Support: ₹3,200; ₹2,915 Resistance: ₹3,460; ₹3,685 Given the sharp 150 per cent rally at the counter, Netweb Technologies stock looks favourably placed on technical charts across time-frames. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹3,200 levels; below which key bullish pivot as per the daily chart stands at ₹2,915 levels.
On the upside, the stock is likely to extend the rally towards ₹3,915 levels - which happens to be 61.8 per cent extension of the previous calendar year trading range. On its way up, Netweb Technologies stock may face interim resistance around ₹3,460 and ₹3,685 levels, hints the long-term chart.