Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Netweb Technologies stock up 150% in 5 months; still worth your money?

Netweb Technologies stock up 150% in 5 months; still worth your money?

Recent order wins; strong Q1 show has triggered a sharp rally at Netweb Technologies counter. Technical charts hint that the stock can potentially gain another 15% from here.

Netweb Technologies

Technical outlook on Netweb Technologies: Chart hints at near 15% upside form here. (Pic: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The stock price of Netweb Technologies has zoomed 150 per cent in the last five months. The stock from levels of ₹1,411 at the end of April 2025, hit a record high of ₹3,559 in trade on Monday, September 2022.  The buying interest at the counter has been attributed to recent order wins, and strong Q1 earnings. On Monday, Netweb Technologies said it won an order worth ₹450 crore for the supply and deployment of its advanced Tyrone AI GPU-accelerated systems. Earlier in September, the company reportedly secured a ₹1,734 crore strategic order to power India's sovereign AI infrastructure.  On the earnings front, Netweb's net profit doubled or grew by 100 per cent to ₹30.47 crore in Q1FY26, while revenue from operations jumped by 101.7 per cent to ₹301.21 crore from a year ago period.  ALSO READ | Time to sell IT stocks on Trump's H-1B visa salvo?  On Tuesday, thus far, Netweb Technologies stock tumbled to a low of ₹3,355, and quoted with a loss of 3.3 per cent ₹3,417 levels as of 9:50 AM. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.3 per cent, and the Nifty IT slipped 0.5 per cent.  Given this background, is Netweb Technologies still worth your money? Here's a technical outlook on the stock. 

Netweb Technologies

Current Price: ₹3,417  Likely Target: ₹3,915  Upside Potential: 14.6%  Support: ₹3,200; ₹2,915  Resistance: ₹3,460; ₹3,685  Given the sharp 150 per cent rally at the counter, Netweb Technologies stock looks favourably placed on technical charts across time-frames. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹3,200 levels; below which key bullish pivot as per the daily chart stands at ₹2,915 levels. 
 
 
  On the upside, the stock is likely to extend the rally towards ₹3,915 levels - which happens to be 61.8 per cent extension of the previous calendar year trading range. On its way up, Netweb Technologies stock may face interim resistance around ₹3,460 and ₹3,685 levels, hints the long-term chart. 

More From This Section

Stock market

Solid debut! Euro Pratik Sales lists at 10% premium, beats IPO GMP forecast

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty below 25,200; SMIDs down; Auto shares rally

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Refex Ind zooms 17% as board clears restructuring of green mobility arm

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Adani Power shares slide 6% after two-day rally; key details here

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland hit new highs; here's why

Topics : Market technicals IT stocks Midcap smallcap stocks Trading strategies Stocks to buy technical charts Trading calls stock market rally Stock Picks Stock ideas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon